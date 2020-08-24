Funko's Retro Toys Wave 2 Includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pops

By Sean Fallon

Last month, Funko launched a line of Retro Toys Pop figures that put the spotlight on our favorite toys from yesteryear. Today they launched wave 2 in the series, which includes figures based on Mattel's Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Monopoly, Hasbro's Popples, and The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

We're excited about the potential of the Retro Toys lineup, but less so when Funko crams figures into the line that don't quite fit. Sure, there were some great TMNT toys back in the day, but these figures don't appear to be based on them. They look more like the movie Turtles with a cartoon April O'Neil mixed in. Of course, we can't really complain about new TMNT Pops. That said, you can pre-order the new additions via the links below:

Funko's Retro Toy Wave 2 also included some Pez and Key Chain additions, which you can grab here at Entertainment Earth along with the previous releases in the Retro Toy Pop lineup.

