Funko's New Retro Toys Pop Figure Wave Includes Transformers and Furby

Funko's third wave of Retro Toys Pop figures was dominated by G1 Transformers, but they managed to squeeze in Furby, My Pet Monster, and Ms. Potato Head. These releases are more in the spirit of what we expected from the Retro Toys Pop collection as opposed to the strange inclusion of movie and cartoon-style TMNT Pops in wave 2.

Pre-orders for all of the standard new Retro Toys Pop figures are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. A breakdown of the new releases can be found below along with images. Exclusives are highlighted:

Transformers Megatron Pop! Vinyl Figure

Transformers Jazz Pop! Vinyl Figure

Transformers Soundwave Pop! Vinyl Figure

Transformers Siege Soundwave Pop! Vinyl Figure: GameStop Exclusive

Transformers Bumblebee Pop! Vinyl Figure

Transformers Optimus Prime Pop! Vinyl Figure

Transformers Optimus Prime Pop! Vinyl Figure (Variant): Amazon Exclusive - Coming Soon

Transformers Optimus Prime Pop! Vinyl Figure - Funko Shop Exclusive (Coming Soon)

Transformers Bumblebee Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Transformers Optimus Prime Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Transformers Megatron Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Tiger Furby Pop! Vinyl Figure

Tiger Furby Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Mrs. Potato Head Pop! Vinyl Figure

My Pet Monster Pop! Vinyl Figure

