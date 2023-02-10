Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi In Mandalorian Armor Drops As An Exclusive Funko Pop
Remember that time when Obi-Wan Kenobi suited up in Mandalorian armor in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series? Even after 13 years it's hard to forget, which is why Funko has launched an exclusive Pop figure based the season 2 episode "The Mandalore Plot". The Pop features Mando Obi-Wan with his blue ligthsaber, and the only place you can grab it is here at Entertainment Earth. Note that you'll get 10% off in stock with that link and free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code supplied at checkout.
"The Mandalore Plot" is the 12th episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars second season, and it kicked off a three-part storyline. The episode introduced us to Satine, Duchess of Mandalore and involves Obi-Wan investigating the Death Watch, a group of Mandalorian fundamentalists who want to get back to their war-filled roots. You can revisit the episode on Disney+.See the Obi-Wan Kenobi Mandalorian Armor Funko Pop at Entertainment Earth
Star Wars Projects To Look Forward To In 2023
There are a lot of unknowns for the big-screen future of the galaxy far, far away, but Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to on the small screen in 2023, with a number of series set to debut or return to Disney+ next year. While there are only two series with confirmed release dates, a number of other series are expected to be unleashed on the platform in the coming year, with more details expected to be unveiled soon. Between Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka, fans have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the adventures that will land on Disney+ in 2023.
Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is streaming on Disney+ now. Din Djarin and Grogu return as everyone's favorite duo for The Mandalorian Season 3 on March 2nd. Ahsoka does not have a premiere date yet, and fans also have secret projects like Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, and Young Jedi Adventures to speculate about. The anthology series Star Wars: Visions also returns for a second season.