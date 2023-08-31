Your Guide To The LEGO Star Wars Sets Launching On September 1st

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Here are the LEGO Star Wars releases for September 1st, 2023, which includes the 75354 Coruscant Guard Gunship.

After a massive slate of LEGO launches for August 2023 that included numerous Star Wars sets, LEGO has plenty more on tap for September. It starts with a new version of the Clone Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship that follows the UCS Gunship that was released in 2021. It clocks in at 1083-pieces and will be available to purchase starting tonight, August 31st / September 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at the LEGO website for $139.99. Additional details about the new set can be found below followed by information on the rest of the Star Wars LEGO lineup that's set to launch alongside the Gunship. Note that you can keep tabs on all of the new LEGO releases right here via our master list.

75354 Coruscant Guard Gunship ($139.99) – See at LEGO.com: Features include 2 pilot cockpits, 2 stud shooters, 2 adjustable cannons, a handle for flying and 5 LEGO minifigures: Commander Fox, Chancellor Palpatine and Padmé Amidala, and 2 Coruscant Guards.

Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle (75362) – $79.99 / See at LEGO.com / Amazon: This set features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit, retractable landing gear, two stud shooters, and two storage compartments for tools and weapons. Minfigures include Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang and Marrok.

New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter (75364)- $109.99 / See at LEGO.com / Amazon: This set features two buildable starships from Star Wars: Ahsoka, an opening minifigure cockpit, two stud shooters, retractable landing gear, and space to store weapons. The Minifigure lineup includes Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, Morgan Elsbeth, and Captain Porter along with a New Republic Astromech Droid.

Chewbacca (75371) – $199.99 / See at LEGO.com / Amazon: The Chewbacca set celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with a 2319-piece figure that stands over 18-inches tall. Includes a Chewbacca LEGO minifigure with a stud-shooting bowcaster.

75357 Ghost & Phantom II ($159.99) – Pre-order here on Amazon and here at LEGO.com: Features of the set include 2 lever-activated spring-loaded shooters, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit with removable front section, a cabin with 2 opening hatches, and a detachable turret with a cannon (non-shooting) and space for a LEGO minifigure. The Phantom II shuttle also has an opening minifigure cockpit and a storage compartment.

75366 LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar ($44.99) See at LEGO.com: Includes Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and a Pit Droid in holiday outfits, a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer, Omega with a sled, a 212th Clone Trooper, B-1 Battle Droid and Princess Leia. Mini builds include The Justifier, The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter, a turbo tank, STAP speeder, AAT, Imperial Shuttle, AT-ST, speeder bike, Imperial Star Destroyer, Ewok glider, Clone Command Center, Ewok village, Endor bunker, Endor shield protector and Emperor's throne.

