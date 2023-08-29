Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching on September 1st, 2023
Everything you need to know about new LEGO sets launching in September 2023. Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more.
Though not nearly as large as the LEGO drop for August, there are quite a few interesting sets on tap in September for fans of Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and more. Highlights include the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds and Gringotts Wizarding Bank, the Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship, the LEGO Icons Concorde, and the collection of advent calendars for the 2023 holiday season, but there's plenty more where that came from. Everything you need to know can be found right here.
Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET August 31st/ September 1st. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders (formerly VIP) offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Many of the new releases will also be available here on Amazon. A full breakdown can be found below.
Star Wars LEGO Sets / September 2023:
- 75354 Coruscant Guard Gunship ($139.99) – See at LEGO
- 75362 Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle ($79.99) – See at LEGO / Amazon
- 75364 New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter ($109.99) – See at LEGO / Amazon
- 75371 Chewbacca ($199.99) – See at LEGO / Amazon
- 75357 Ghost & Phantom II ($159.99) – See at LEGO / Amazon
Advent Calendar LEGO Sets / September 2023:
- 75366 LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar ($44.99) – See on Amazon / Walmart / LEGO
- 76418 LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar ($44.99) – See on Amazon / Walmart / LEGO
- 76267 LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar ($44.99) – See on Amazon / Walmart / LEGO
- 41758 LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar ($34.99) – See on Amazon / Walmart / LEGO
- 60381 LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar ($34.99) – See on Amazon / Walmart / LEGO
Harry Potter LEGO Sets / September 2023:
- 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank – Collectors' Edition ($429.99) – See at LEGO: LEGO Insiders early access begins on September 1st. Launches on September 4th.
- 76419 LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds ($169.99) – See at LEGO / Amazon
Disney LEGO Sets / September 2023:
• 43230 Walt Disney Tribute Camera ($99.99) – See at LEGO / Amazon
• 43232 Peter Pan & Wendy's Flight over London ($59.99) – See at LEGO
LEGO Icons and Ideas Sets / September 2023:
- 10318 LEGO Icons Concorde ($199.99) – See at LEGO: LEGO Insiders early access begins on September 4th. Launches on September 7th.
- 21342 LEGO Ideas The Insect Collection ($79.99) – See at LEGO: LEGO Insiders early access begins on September 4th. Launches on September 7th.
LEGO Minifigures and Braille / September 2023:
- LEGO Marvel Series 2 Minifigures – See at LEGO: Priced at $4.99 for a blind box or $29.99 for a 6-pack
- 40656 Play with Braille ($89.99) – See at LEGO
LEGO City, Friends, and BrickHeadz / September 2023:
- 40627 BrickHeadz Sonic the Hedgehog ($9.99) – See at LEGO
- 40628 BrickHeadz Miles "Tails" Prower ($9.99) – See at LEGO
- 60367 City Passenger Airplane ($119.99) – See at LEGO
- 41756 Friends Holiday Ski Slope and Cafe ($79.99) – See at LEGO
- 41760 Igloo Holiday Adventure ($49.99) – See at LEGO