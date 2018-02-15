Life-Size Marvel Black Panther LEGO Bust Launching Ahead of Wakanda Forever

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on tap for November 11, 2022, LEGO is celebrating the legacy of Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of King T'Challa in the original 2018 film with the 76215 Black Panther life-size bust. At 2,961 pieces, the giant bust is a first for the LEGO Marvel theme, and you'll be able to display it in a standard pose or the highly appropriate "Wakanda Forever" crossed arm pose.

The LEGO 76215 Black Panther life-size bust will be available to order starting at 9pm PST / 12am EST September 30th / October 1st here at the LEGO Shop priced at $349.99. When complete, the bust will measure 18-inches tall x 20-inches wide x 11-inches deep.

As noted, the Black Panther bust appears to be a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman ahead of Wakanda Forever, which has the difficult task of carrying on the story without him. Letitia Wright's Shuri is in the driver seat this time around, and she recently spoke with Variety about how the film honors Boseman:

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," she said. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it."

Wright continued, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

"In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. Ryan Coogler returns to direct the sequel and is also developing a new Marvel TV series for Disney+ set in the world of Wakanda as well. The film will star Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Cole, Florence Kasumba, Tenoch Huerta and Martin Freeman.