Indiana Jones Gets New Retro Collection Figures From Hasbro (Exclusive)
Hasbro's Pulse Con 2022 event this past October included the reveal of a new line of 6-inch scale Indiana Jones figures that celebrate the 40+ year history of the franchise. Dubbed the Indiana Jones Adventure Series, the first wave of the collection included several figures that come with pieces that combine to form the Ark of the Covenant featured in Raiders. It also included a Kenner-style Retro Collection figure of Indiana Jones. Now ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Rene Belloq, Marion Ravenwood, Major Arnold Toht, and the Nazi mechanic that met a gruesome end in the airplane fight will also join the Retro Collection in the Spring of 2023.
The first wave of figures in the Indiana Jones Adventure Series Build-a-Ark wave include Indy himself, Major Arnold Toht, Marion Ravenwood, Sallah, Rene Belloq, and a Staff of Ra replica headpiece. Several of these items are available to pre-order now, and you can find them via the following retailer links. Figures listed as "Coming Soon" will be updated when the product goes live. Stay tuned.
- Indiana Jones Adventure Series Indiana Jones (Raiders of the Lost Ark) / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Indiana Jones Adventure Series Major Arnold Toht / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Indiana Jones Adventure Series Marion Ravenwood / $24.99– Coming Soon
- Indiana Jones Adventure Series Sallah / $24.99 – Coming Soon
- Indiana Jones Adventure Series Rene Belloq / $24.99 – Coming Soon
- Indiana Jones Retro Collection Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones / $14.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Indiana Jones Retro Collection Raiders of the Lost Ark Rene Belloq / $14.99 – Coming Soon
- Indiana Jones Retro Collection Raiders of the Lost Ark Marion Ravenwood / $14.99 – Coming Soon
- Indiana Jones Retro Collection Raiders of the Lost Ark Toht / $14.99 – Coming Soon
- Indiana Jones Retro Collection Raiders of the Lost Ark German Mechanic / $14.99 – Coming Soon
- Indiana Jones Adventure Series Staff of Ra Headpiece / $50.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
A full breakdown of the new Indiana Jones figures can be found in the image gallery below. Needless to say, fans have been waiting a long time for new Indiana Jones collectibles, and Hasbro did not disappoint with the Adventure Series. The timing is certainly right with Harrison Ford suiting up as the character for the last time in Indiana Jones 5 aka The Dial of Destiny, which is expected to hit theaters on June 30th, 2023.
A trailer for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny was recently released, and you can keep tabs on the latest news about the film right here. Harrison Ford got emotional while introducing the trailer, saying "I'm very proud to say this one is fantastic. We have a very human story to tell."
Joining Ford in the cast of the new movie will be Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. For the first time in franchise history the film also won't be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan and Ford v Ferrari's James Mangold stepping behind the camera for the new sequel.
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Indiana Jones (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
Includes figure, detachable extended whip, coiled whip, pistol, satchel, idol accessories, 2 pairs ofadditional hands, and 2 Build An Artifact pieces. Fans can collect all figures in this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Ark of the Covenant.prevnext
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Major Arnold Toht
Includes figure, detachable pistol, hat, additional melting head, alternate burned hand, and 2 Build AnArtifact pieces. Fans can collect all figures in this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Ark of the Covenant.prevnext
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Marion Ravenwood
Includes figure, detachable monkey, frying pan, and 2 Build An Artifact pieces. Fans can collect allfigures in this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Ark of the Covenant.prevnext
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Sallah
Includes figure, rope, shovel, and 2 Build An Artifact pieces. Fans can collect all figures in thisAdventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Ark of the Covenant.prevnext
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Rene Belloq
Includes figure, detachable goat-head staff, and 2 Build An Artifact pieces. Fans can collect all figuresin this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Ark of the Covenant.prevnext
Indiana Jones Retro Collection Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones
Kids and collectors alike can imagine the heart-stopping action and adventure of Indiana Jones with figures from the INDIANA JONES RETRO COLLECTION!This 3.75-inch-scale INDIANA JONES figure is detailed to look like the character from the Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark film, featuring a quick-action arm for exciting quick draw pistol and realistic whipping action,inspired by the 1980s Kenner toys. Includes figure, detachable pistol and whip accessories.prevnext
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Staff of Ra Headpiece
The INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. This INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES STAFF OF RA HEADPIECE is designed to replicate the bronze medallion from the Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark film. Includes a removable headpiece with light-up inscriptions and center "crystal," as well as a portion of staff and entertainment-inspired display base.(Requires x2 1.5v AA/LR6 batteries. Batteries not included.)prev