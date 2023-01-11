Indiana Jones Gets New Retro Collection Figures From Hasbro (Exclusive)

Hasbro's Pulse Con 2022 event this past October included the reveal of a new line of 6-inch scale Indiana Jones figures that celebrate the 40+ year history of the franchise. Dubbed the Indiana Jones Adventure Series, the first wave of the collection included several figures that come with pieces that combine to form the Ark of the Covenant featured in Raiders. It also included a Kenner-style Retro Collection figure of Indiana Jones. Now ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Rene Belloq, Marion Ravenwood, Major Arnold Toht, and the Nazi mechanic that met a gruesome end in the airplane fight will also join the Retro Collection in the Spring of 2023.

The first wave of figures in the Indiana Jones Adventure Series Build-a-Ark wave include Indy himself, Major Arnold Toht, Marion Ravenwood, Sallah, Rene Belloq, and a Staff of Ra replica headpiece. Several of these items are available to pre-order now, and you can find them via the following retailer links. Figures listed as "Coming Soon" will be updated when the product goes live. Stay tuned.

A full breakdown of the new Indiana Jones figures can be found in the image gallery below. Needless to say, fans have been waiting a long time for new Indiana Jones collectibles, and Hasbro did not disappoint with the Adventure Series. The timing is certainly right with Harrison Ford suiting up as the character for the last time in Indiana Jones 5 aka The Dial of Destiny, which is expected to hit theaters on June 30th, 2023.

A trailer for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny was recently released, and you can keep tabs on the latest news about the film right here. Harrison Ford got emotional while introducing the trailer, saying "I'm very proud to say this one is fantastic. We have a very human story to tell."

Joining Ford in the cast of the new movie will be Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. For the first time in franchise history the film also won't be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan and Ford v Ferrari's James Mangold stepping behind the camera for the new sequel.