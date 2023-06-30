Indiana Jones Returns With New Line Of Hasbro Figures at Pulse Con 2022

Hasbro's Pulse Con 2022 event concluded over the weekend, and one of the biggest reveals from the show was a new line of 6-inch scale Indiana Jones figures that celebrate the 40+ year history of the franchise. Dubbed the Indiana Jones Adventure Series, the first wave of the collection includes several figures that come with pieces that combine to form the Ark of the Covenant featured in Raiders. Naturally, you'll need to collect all of the figures in the series to make that happen, and you can get started today with the pre-order details outlined below.

The first wave of figures in the Indiana Jones Adventure Series Build-a-Ark wave include Indy himself, Major Arnold Toht, Marion Ravenwood, Sallah, and Rene Belloq. A Retro Collection Indiana Jones and Staff of Ra replica headpiece were also unveiled at Pulse Con. Several of these items are available to pre-order now, and you can find them via the following retailer links. Note that shipping on all Pulse Con 2022 items is free at Entertainment Earth for a limited time.

A full breakdown of the new Indiana Jones figures can be found in the image gallery below, and you can check out all of the releases from PulseCon 2022 right here. Needless to say, fans have been waiting a long time for new Indiana Jones collectibles, and Hasbro did not disappoint with the Adventure Series. The timing is certainly right with Harrison Ford suiting up as the character for the last time in Indiana Jones 5, which is expected to hit theaters on June 30th, 2023.

A trailer for Indiana Jones 5 debuted at D23 Expo last month, and it is expected to see a wide release at some point in the near future. You can keep tabs on the latest news about the film right here. Harrison Ford got emotional while introducing the trailer, saying "I'm very proud to say this one is fantastic. We have a very human story to tell."

Joining Ford in the cast of the new movie will be Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. For the first time in franchise history the film also won't be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan and Ford v Ferrari's James Mangold stepping behind the camera for the new sequel.