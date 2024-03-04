LEGO x Disney Snow White Cottage Set Is Back In Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The LEGO 43242 Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage set is now available to everyone.

LEGO released numerous Disney products on March 1st, but the highlights of the wave are definitely the Snow White and Lilo & Stitch sets. The former is a 2228-piece set for adults that's inspired by the cottage in the Disney animated film Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs. The latter is a 730-piece set that allows kids and adults to build their own adorable Stitch brick buddy.

We'll start with the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage set (43242), which will recreate the forest cottage from the movie. Naturally, it will be packed with details for fans. The cottage will feature sleeping, dining, kitchen and music areas, a removable roof for easy access, and minifigures of Snow White, the Evil Queen in Disguise, the Prince, Doc, Dopey, Bashful, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy and Sneezy, plus 6 LEGO Disney animal figures. The LEGO x Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage set (43242) was available to LEGO Insiders on March 1st and sold through the early allotment quickly. However, it's back in stock for the general public starting today, March 4th here at the Disney Store (free shipping with the code SHIPMAGIC) and here at the LEGO Shop priced at $219.99.

One of the big highlights of the display will be a buildable wishing well and forest scene with a glass casket for Snow White. There's also a light brick that will add a little warmth to the kitchen hearth, as well seven beds in the bedroom, a pipe organ, baking table, sink and cupboards.

As for the Lilo & Stitch LEGO set (43249), it features a smiling Stitch decked out in a Hawaiian shirt, which is accented by a flower and an ice-cream cone. Note that the head and ears can be posed and the cone and flower can be easily removed to customize your display. It is right here at the LEGO Shop and here on Amazon priced at $64.99.

You can sign up for LEGO Insiders program right here (free to join) to get additional perks on purchases from LEGO. You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. A complete breakdown of the best new LEGO sets for March 2024 can be found here.

Disney Exec on Live-Action Snow White Movie

Back when the live-action Snow White remake was revealed to be happening, Sean Bailey, Walt Disney Pictures President of Production, dropped some insider knowledge on the upcoming movie.

"We were given an incredible opportunity to discover what we wanted to be as a live-action team. We were given a lot of latitude to think about what that was," Bailey said. "We thought if Iron Man and Thor and Captain America are Marvel superheroes, then maybe Alice, Cinderella, Mowgli, and Belle are our superheroes, and Cruella and Maleficent are our supervillains. Maybe if there's a way to reconnect with that affinity for what those characters mean to people in a way that gets the best talent and uses the best technology, that could become something really exciting. It feels very Disney, playing to the competitive advantages of this label."

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," Webb previously said of Zegler's casting. "Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

Rachel Zegler leads Disney's Snow White alongside the Wonder Woman and Red Notice star Gal Gadot, who will play the Evil Queen. Webb helms the movie from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Barbie) and Erin Cressida Wilson (Chloe, The Girl on the Train).

Snow White is expected to hit theaters on March 21, 2025.