LEGO Celebrates 70 Years Of The Corvette With a New Icons Set

The Corvette is as iconic as American car brands get, so LEGO and Chevrolet have teamed up to celebrate its 70th anniversary with the 10321 Corvette LEGO Icons set. In 1210 pieces, you'll be able to construct one of the prettiest Vette designs of all-time – the 1961 Corvette C1.

Features of the LEGO Icons Corvette include a hood and trunk that open, a detailed engine bay with a spinning radiator fan and working tie-rod steering, a removable roof with hard or open top options, and a detailed interior with brake, clutch, gas pedal, gear shift, radio, rearview mirror and working steering. It also comes with three sets of license plates.

The LEGO Corvette will be available to purchase starting on July 31st / August 1st at 9pm PT / 12 am ET here at LEGO.com priced at $149.99. At the time of writing, the product page lists August 1st as the VIP launch date and the general release date, so it's unclear whether or not there will be an exclusive VIP window. To be on the safe side, you can sign up for a free VIP account right here if you haven't already.

The first Corvettes were produced in Flint, Michigan on June 30, 1953, so the reveal date for this LEGO set marks 70 years to the day. The 1961 Corvette kicked off sportier look for the brand with engine options to match, topping out with a 315 horsepower V8.