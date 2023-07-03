LEGO Ideas Hocus Pocus Set Returns Tonight

Last year's Hocus Pocus 2 brought back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters nearly 30 years after the original film, and it turned to be a massive success for Disney+. That said, it's no surprise that Hocus Pocus 3 is officially in the works. It's also not surprising that LEGO fan Amber Veyt's concept for a Sanderson Sisters' Cottage set breezed through the LEGO Ideas acceptance process and is now on the brink of becoming your next build.

The LEGO Ideas (21341) Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage set will include 2316 pieces and 6 minifigures: Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson, Max Dennison, Dani Dennison and Allison Watts. There will also be a Thackery Binx figure in cat form.

The cottage opens up to reveal an interior loaded with details from the original Hocus Pocus film, and can be converted into the Sanderson Witch Museum by adding the info-stand, the museum signage, some rope barriers, and a cash register, all of which can be hidden away in secret storage under the stairs. Additional features include a water wheel that makes pink 'smoke' puff from the chimney and a LEGO light brick for the fire under the cauldron.

The Hocus Pocus LEGO set will be available to the general public tonight July 3rd / July 4th at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at LEGO.com priced at $229.99. The VIP allotment sold out quickly, and the general release might follow suit, so it might be a good idea to be ready and waiting at the launch time. Images of the set are available in the gallery below.

You can keep tabs on the latest news about Hocus Pocus 3 right here. Hopefully, this installment will see the return of some familiar faces that didn't turn up in Hocus Pocus 2. Omri Katz, who played Maxwell "Max" Dennison in the original film, recently noted that they "weren't invited" to be in the sequel.

"We weren't invited to that meeting. So, we don't really know why we weren't invited," Katz said during the panel (via People). "I think the fan base really wanted to see something with us … I don't know. It's hard to really figure out the decisions that are made regarding what they want to do."

Thora Birch, who played Danielle "Dani" Dennison, added that having original stars return was something that was discussed, but that the process of getting to the sequel was a long one, and sometimes things just don't work out.

"The desire [and] the concept of maybe doing [a sequel] was about 10 years," Birch said. "But then there were numbers of different writers that came on board and different directors, and so the story and the concept and the direction in which they wanted to take, too, kept evolving and changing and growing."

She continued, "I do know that there were, along the way, some concepts and some ideas about ways to bring us back. And for whatever reason, it just didn't work. Some of us were going to be on, some of us weren't. And then it just was a roller coaster ride. What we like to say in the business: we had scheduling conflicts."