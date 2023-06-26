Sonic Superstars Reveals LEGO Content

When Sonic Superstars releases later this year, fans can look forward to content based on the LEGO brand. Sonic the Hedgehog fans that pre-order the game will receive a LEGO Doctor Eggman in-game skin. A new trailer for the game has revealed that LEGO Sonic will also appear, but Sega has not gone into detail about how that skin can be obtained, or if there might also be LEGO Sonic-inspired levels. With the game currently set to release this fall, it's a safe bet that we'll know more about this in the near future!

The LEGO content trailer for Sonic Superstars can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Block off your calendars...LEGO Sonic is coming to Sonic Superstars! pic.twitter.com/zlRRZxltws — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 23, 2023

Sonic the Hedgehog first received his own LEGO set as a part of LEGO Dimensions, where the blue blur could become a playable character. More recently, Sega has offered full sets based on the Sonic brand. This summer, a handful of new Sonic sets will be released, and they'll include minifigs based on characters such as Tails and Amy. Tails, Amy, and Knuckles will all be playable in Sonic Superstars, so it's possible they could all end up receiving LEGO skins as well, but there's no way of knowing for sure at this time.

Sonic Superstars is a new 2D Sonic game that was announced at Summer Game Fest earlier this month. Developed by Arzest, the game will see Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy exploring a new location known as the Northstar Islands. Unlike Sonic Mania, the game will feature modern graphics, while still maintaining the classic gameplay that the series established in the Sega Genesis era. The game's story will center on Doctor Eggman and Fang, alongside a new villain. The three are trying to convert the giant animals that inhabit the Northstar Islands into Badniks and once again Sonic will have to save the day! The game can be enjoyed both in single-player, or with up to three other players.

