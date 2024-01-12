Recent LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sets Already Have Discounts on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LEGO and Sega released five new Sonic the Hedgehog sets in August 2023, and in January 2024 you can score discounts as high as 20% on all of them. A full breakdown of the wave can be found below, and keep in mind that the deal is unlikely to last long. Note that direct LEGO links are also included in case you would prefer to pay full price and work towards getting the 40681 LEGO Food Truck set, which is free with any LEGO purchase of $190 or more through January 16th (or while supplies last). You can check out all of the the first wave of LEGO drops for 2024 right here.

76993 Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot (20% off) – See at LEGO.com / Amazon: This set allows fans to pit Sonic vs Dr. Eggman's iconc Death Egg Robot in a 615-piece build. The mech features a removable capsule filled with adorable animals that the evil Dr. Eggman is using to power up the suit. To defeat his archenemy and rescue the animals, Sonic will need to use his Speed Sphere to smash through the robot's defenses. The set will come with 6 characters (including Dr. Eggman's minion Cubot), Sonic's speed sphere and launcher, and loads of accessories.

Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge -- 20% off, 292 Pieces - See at LEGO.com / Amazon: "The playset features a speed sphere and launcher to propel Sonic across the course as he defeats the Moto bug Badnik and sets Sonic's Flicky pal free. Kids will love the challenge as they use the speed sphere launcher to help Sonic collect the Rings, pass through the gateway and go up the ramp to reach the Chaos Emerald."

Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane -- 15% off, 376 Pieces - See at LEGO.com / Amazon: "Inspired by their favorite Sonic adventures and characters, kids can reimagine exciting quests as they build the course. They can have fun using the Tornado plane to collect the Rings and take out the flying Badnik Buzz Bomber to release the captured Clucky."

Amy's Animal Rescue Island -- 20% off, 388 Pieces – See at LEGO.com / Amazon: "Creative play is easy as kids explore the island scene and help Amy and Tails care for their animal friends. There's lots to enjoy as the characters slide into the pool, build sandcastles or enjoy the carousel."

Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge -- 10% off, 802 Pieces - See at LEGO.com / Amazon: "The toy set comes with a speed sphere and launcher to propel Sonic across the course on his quest to save the animals from Dr. Eggman and the Badniks. Kids aged 8+ can enjoy the challenge as Sonic flies through the loop-de-loop and ring before knocking over Dr. Eggman's mech to release the animals trapped inside. Then they can help Amy, as she uses her water scooter and sets traps to defeat the Badniks Chopper and Newtron."