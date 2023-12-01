LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Mask Is Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LEGO has officially launched the 76285 Spider-Man's mask set, which joins Venom and the retired Carnage set in the Marvel lineup. It includes 487 pieces and a nameplate for display. It also looks pretty decent as far as these LEGO helmet / mask / bust displays go. You can pre-order one here at the LEGO Shop now for $69.99 with a release date set for January 1st. Note that the Wintertime Carriage Ride set is free with orders $150 or more until December 14th. We also expect that it will be available here on Amazon at some point in the near future.

From the official description: "Adult Marvel enthusiasts can showcase their passion for Spider-Man with the collectible LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man's Mask (76285). This authentically detailed buildable model captures the style of the iconic Super Hero, one of the most recognizable characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 487-piece buildable model stands over 7.5 in. (19 cm) tall and sits on a sturdy stand incorporating a nameplate. For added convenience, a digital version of the set's building instructions can be found on the LEGO Builder app. The range of LEGO Marvel gifts for adults provides a rewarding build-and-display experience that lasts long after the construction work has been completed."

If you need something to get you over that $150 threshold, the highly anticipated 76269 Avengers Tower will certainly do it. It will be the largest Marvel LEGO set ever at 5,201 pieces, far surpassing sets like Daily Bugle and Sanctum Sanctorum. It will stand over 35-inches tall, which also makes it the tallest LEGO brick-built skyscraper ever made. Finally, it will include an absolutely ridiculous 31 minifigures (including the first Kevin Feige!), At the time of writing they were still available to order right here at LEGO.com priced at $499.99.