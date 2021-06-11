Masters of the Universe Origins Eternian Royal Guard Exclusive Figure Pre-Orders Are Live

Fresh off the debut of the trailer for Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix series (which features none other than Mark Hamill voicing Skeletor) Mattel has added the Eternian Royal Guard figure to their MOTU Origins lineup. It features a Man-At-Arms figure with a clean shaven head sculpt and armor pieces that can be added to transform it into a Palace Guard figure. In addition to the armor pieces, the figure includes a club, axe, and shield.

The Masters of the Universe Origins Eternian Royal Guard figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $16.99 with a release date set for September 2021. As noted, the figure is an exclusive that will be available at a handful of outlets. One of them is BBTS, which launched the figure earlier this week and sold out quickly. Jump on it while you have the chance. It's an army-builder, so a lot of collectors will get more than one.

If you're unfamiliar, the Masters of the Universe Origins line brings back the retro vibe of '80s MOTU figures while incorporating some modern posing upgrades. The Eternian Royal Guard figure stands at 5.5-inches tall with up to 16 points of articulation.

On a related note, Mattel's new Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull playset is back in stock here at Entertainment Earth for the standard price of $79.99 with free shipping set for August. It's sold out at most retailers currently, so this is another MOTU Origins release that you'll want to grab quickly.

The Castle Grayskull set features four rooms with interactive elements like a working elevator, trap door, and drawbridge. It also includes a a special edition Origins Sorceress figure that's exclusive to this set. Note that the set is compatible with the rest of the 5.5-inch Mattel Origins figure collection, which can also be ordered at Entertainment Earth now.

