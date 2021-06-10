Masters of the Universe: Revelation Teaser Trailer Released, Netflix Aftershow Announced

✖

After much teasing from series showrunner Kevin Smith, Netflix and Mattel Television have finally released the Masters of the Universe: Revelation teaser trailer! Coming straight from the streamer's Geeked Week series of announcements, the trailer offers a first look at Mark Hamill as Skeletor and Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man while also being accompanied by the best possible song choice for the footage. In addition to the teaser trailer however also comes news from Netflix that that an aftershow special, Revelations: The Masters of the Universe Revelation Aftershow, will premiere along with the first 5 episodes of the series on Friday, July 23, only on Netflix.

Described as "a talk show and celebration of all things Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” the aftershow will be hosted by none other than "the keepers of the secrets of Grayskull" himself, showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith with executive producer and Vice President, Content Creative, Mattel Television Rob David and actress Tiffany Smith (Andra) also lending some help to the aftershow. You can find the official description for Masters of the Universe: Revelation below.

the trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation has everything: swords, skeletons, '80s synth, steampunk horses, every color visible to the human eye, and, of course, Mark Hamill. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/cFsLvogp4v — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

"The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

"Narratively our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy ‘80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985," Smith said previously about where in the series' canon Masters of the Universe: Revelation takes place. "This is a continuation of that story. We're playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines....But even if you’ve never watched a single episode of the show or don’t know this universe at all, you can jump right into the story. It’s a really classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic and power. This series explores destiny in a fresh way. There’s a lot of reconciling with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love and ultimately, loss.”

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) will debut on Netflix on Friday, July 23.