Masters of the Universe Fans Are Loving Mark Hamill's Take on Skeletor
If you did not know, Masters of the Universe is ready to take over the world yet again. Back in the 1980s, He-Man and his friends were all the rage, and Netflix is set to revive the heroes in a new anime. And now, the show's first trailer has fans geeking out over Mark Hamill's take on the infamous Skeletor.
The trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelations was released today in light of Netflix's Geeked Week. The clip was made public to fans across the globe, and it hit off well with a peek at Skeletor. Hamill's low voice could be heard immediately as the foe spoke out, and netizens are saying the Star Wars alumni was perfect for the gig.
After all, Hamill is no stranger to the world of voice acting. While many know him for his work as Luke Skywalker, many others know him for voice acting. Hamill got into the profession back in the 1970s before he made a name for himself as the Joker in Batman. Hamill has voiced the villain in a number of projects to date, but that is not all. Hamill has also provided vocal talent to projects like Spider-Man, Justice League, Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Castle in the Sky, Family Guy, and many more. Recently, Hamill and Netflix teamed up to bring Dark Crystal's sequel to life where Hamill were introduced to the Jim Henson treasure.
Now, fans are eager to see Hamill's take on Skeletor, and it will be a blast. You can find a slew of reactions to his debut performance below, and you can join the conversation for yourself over on social media!
What do you think of Hamill's take on Skeletor? How do you feel about this first Masters of the Universe trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
We Can't Even
And just like that my childhood is back with a smile. What a fun teaser trailer. And @HamillHimself as Skeletor. What’s not to love?!?! pic.twitter.com/YSRiPAfVCu— - Aaron - (@AboveAverageA) June 10, 2021
Excitement Overload
I am late to this party. But I just found out that a new heman masters of the universe is being released next month. I found out that skeletor will ve voiced by @HamillHimself. Yo i cant wait to see his performance. Its not the first time hes played an evil Skeleton man. pic.twitter.com/t6mzjuwMbx— Logan (@LoganTheShogun) June 4, 2021
We Approve
Mark Hamill as Skeletor you say?
I AM IN! pic.twitter.com/nqsN3IbGkN— Anyer 💜 (@Anyerfillag) June 10, 2021
Keep Smiling
@ThatKevinSmith Totally #geekingout with the new trailer. I could not stop grinning watching it and getting those childhood feelings back. AND @HamillHimself as Skeletor is beyond perfect pic.twitter.com/OR5vzmoBgp— Ryan K (@OZmoviecritic77) June 10, 2021
It's Too Much
This trailer looks amazing. @HamillHimself as Skeletor is perfection, but the fact that they got @RealKevinConroy to play #MerMan, my favorite character, is mind-bogglingly (new word?) cool! #moturevelation pic.twitter.com/UgkZdeFi0L— The Maroon (Derek W. Lipscomb) (@OwlEyeComics) June 10, 2021
Y E S
Mark Hamill voicing Skeletor in the new He Man series pic.twitter.com/5QR0fcy7oi— ♔sludge prince♔ (@wergami) June 10, 2021
A+ Casting
DUDE.
MARK HAMILL AS FREAKING SKELETOR IS ONE OF THE BEST CASTING DECISIONS Since ALEC GUINNESS AS OBI-WAN OR RDJ AS TONY STARK.
HE SOUNDS SO GOOD!!! #MastersOfTheUniverse #HeMan #NetflixGeeked pic.twitter.com/1fZH8x3ZtW— 𝑽𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒌 (@CruxOfShadows) June 10, 2021