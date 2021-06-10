Masters of the Universe Fans Are Loving Mark Hamill's Take on Skeletor

If you did not know, Masters of the Universe is ready to take over the world yet again. Back in the 1980s, He-Man and his friends were all the rage, and Netflix is set to revive the heroes in a new anime. And now, the show's first trailer has fans geeking out over Mark Hamill's take on the infamous Skeletor.

The trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelations was released today in light of Netflix's Geeked Week. The clip was made public to fans across the globe, and it hit off well with a peek at Skeletor. Hamill's low voice could be heard immediately as the foe spoke out, and netizens are saying the Star Wars alumni was perfect for the gig.

After all, Hamill is no stranger to the world of voice acting. While many know him for his work as Luke Skywalker, many others know him for voice acting. Hamill got into the profession back in the 1970s before he made a name for himself as the Joker in Batman. Hamill has voiced the villain in a number of projects to date, but that is not all. Hamill has also provided vocal talent to projects like Spider-Man, Justice League, Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Castle in the Sky, Family Guy, and many more. Recently, Hamill and Netflix teamed up to bring Dark Crystal's sequel to life where Hamill were introduced to the Jim Henson treasure.

Now, fans are eager to see Hamill's take on Skeletor, and it will be a blast. You can find a slew of reactions to his debut performance below, and you can join the conversation for yourself over on social media!

What do you think of Hamill's take on Skeletor? How do you feel about this first Masters of the Universe trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.