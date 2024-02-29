New G.I. Joe Classified Series Pre-Orders: Doc, Jinx, Gnawgahyde, Torch, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's first G.I. Joe Classified fanstream for 2024 dropped this morning, and they're getting down to business right away with pre-orders for Dreadnok Torch, Kim "Jinx" Arashikage, Night-Creeper, Carl "Doc" Greer, and a set that includes Dreadnok Gnawgahyde and a warthog and macaque named Porkbelly & Yobbo.

In addition to the mainline figures listed above the are also a handful of exclusives up for grabs, including the Tiger Force Roadblock, Tripwire, and M.A.C.L.E.O.D. pack and the Cobra H.I.S.S. Techno-Viper and HMS. Details are available below complete with pre-order links.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Dreadnok Torch ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Dreadnok Torch comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Torch figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including flamethrower, fuel tank backpack, connecting hose, 2 weapon accessories, and multiple flame effects. Subject was remanded to Borstal Reform School at age 14. Escaped and went to sea in the Merchant Marine where he learned the use of the cutting torch. Torch is an illiterate, unrepentant thug whose penchant for sudden and unexpected violence is matched only by the utter depth of his stupidity. "

G.I. Joe Classified Series Dreadnok Gnawgahyde, Porkbelly & Yobbo ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "This Gnawgahyde figure contains 16 accessory pieces including bow, quiver, arrow, 2 knives, machete with wrist attachment, slouch hat, sniper case, and weapon accessory; plus pet warthog Porkbelly and macaque Yobbo. Gnawgahyde could have single-handedly decimated the herds of all the endangered species of Africa, if his fellow poachers hadn't railroaded him off the continent for cheating at cards, being generally obnoxious, and smelling bad. With the help of flatulent warthog Porkbelly and surly macaque Yobbo, he kept solvent by stealing furs until the Dreadnoks recruited him."

G.I. Joe Classified Series Kim "Jinx" Arashikage ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "This Jinx figure contains 7 character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate masked head, alternate hands, katana, scabbard, naginata spear, and blindfold to recreate her iconic training scene from G.I. Joe: The Movie. Kim "Jinx" Arashikage studied and competed in three forms of martial arts from the time she was seven until she graduated from Bryn Mawr. Upon arriving in Japan for a vacation, she discovered that her family had been ninjas for generations, and she was officially initiated into the clan. Jinx was recruited for the G.I. JOE team by SNAKE EYES."

G.I. Joe Classified Series Carl "Doc" Greer ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "This Doc figure contains 7 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, foldable stretcher that attaches to the figure's back, medical bag and holster that plug into his vest, signal flare, taser, and his iconic green-tinted glasses; plus 4 removable pouches which are attached to his vest. After completing medical school and his residency, Doc joined G.I. Joe upon its establishment. An avowed pacifist, Doc believes that "the G.I. Joe team is the best we have. We send them into the worst situations imaginable because that's where we need them most. When the going gets rough, they need something more than a pill roller. I'm their main man!"

G.I. Joe Classified Series Night Creeper ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "This Night-Creeper figure contains 10 character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate head, alternate knifehand and shuriken-wielding hands, 2 swords, 2 daggers, crossbow, bolt, and quiver. Captured Cobra documents revealed the existence of a contract between Cobra Commander and a syndicate of high-tech Ninjas. These so-called Night-Creepers have been tasked with conducting all field intelligence and covert operations for Cobra! All investigations into the structure and origin of the Night-Creepers have run into dead ends, or resulted in the mysterious disappearance of the investigators."

G.I. Joe Classified Tiger Force Roadblock, Tripwire, and M.A.C.L.E.O.D. Action Figure Set ($54.90) – Target Exclusive: "New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Tiger Force Roadblock, Trip-Wire, & M.A.C.L.E.O.D. come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Roadblock figure contains 9 character-inspired accessory pieces including backpack, ammo belt, helmet, tripod, and 2 weapon accessories. The Tripwire figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, minesweeper, backpack,2 land mines, weapon accessory, and minesweeping robot M.A.C.L.E.O.D. (Mobile Armored Control Lever for Explosive Ordnance Disposal) with remote control."

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra H.I.S.S. Techno-Viper & H.M.S. ($74.99) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive: "New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Cobra H.I.S.S. Techno-Viper & H.M.S. (HEETSEEK MISSILE SYSTEM) comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Techno-Viper figure in Cobra H.I.S.S. deco contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including field backpack with connector hose, power wrench, power claw, power hammer, wrist-mounting holographic projection, and 2 weapon accessories. The H.M.S. towable missile launcher comes with 10 unassembled pieces including 3 HEETSEEK missile accessories, missile base that elevates and swivels, detachable control panel cover, folding stabilizer leg, folding support legs, free-rolling wheels, and adjustable tow hitch."

G.I. Joe Classified pipeline reveals include Retro Beachead, Eel and Snow Serpent along with a Cobra Ferret and Scout. Saw Viper and Dial Tone were also name-dropped. When pre-orders for these figures go live, you'll be able to find the information right here at ComicBook.com!