Massive G.I. Joe Classified Wave Includes 60th Anniversary Figures, Retro Figures and More
Hasbro launched 9 new G.I. Joe Classified figures on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
During their G.I. Joe Classified live stream today, Hasbro officially launched a ton of new action figures, including the highly anticipated 60th anniversary line. That, we're guessing that the choice of December 7th for the event and the debut of the anniversary theme was no coincidence as today is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, which honors the service members killed and wounded during the attack on Pearl Harbor on on December 7, 1941.
In addition to the 60th anniversary Action Soldier Infantry and Action Sailor Recon Diver figures, pre-orders are live for retro-carded Duke, Scarlett, and Recondo figures as well as Classified Series Big Boa, Quick Kick, Airborne, and Cobra Techno-Viper figures. Details and pre-order links are available below followed by a gallery of images. Note that all of the items are $24.99 with a release set for April. Free US shipping at Entertainment Earth is currently available on orders $79+ using the code WINTER79 at checkout.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Scarlett Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes retro-style cardback packaging and 17 character-inspired accessory pieces like a crossbow with 4 bolts that store in her quiver holster, interchangeable wind-swept and straight ponytail hairstyles, alternate hands, backpack, knife, peg stand, and weapon accessories.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Duke Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes retro-style cardback and 10 character-inspired accessory pieces like a helmet, binoculars, alternate closed-fist hands, backpack, knife, peg stand, and weapon accessories.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Recondo Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes retro-style cardback and 7 character-inspired accessory pieces like his path-clearing machete, signature slouch hat, backpack, peg stand, and weapon accessories.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Big Boa Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Big Boa figure contains 5 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, 2 dumbbells, and removable boxing gloves to cover his bloodied knuckles.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Quick Kick Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Quick Kick figure contains 12 character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate head, alternate closed fists and knifehand-strike hands, backpack, 2 nunchuks, 2 swords, a shuriken with throwing effect, and a Frozen Fudgie Bar.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Franklin Airborne Talltree Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Airborne figure contains 10 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, 2 pairs of skydiving goggles, night-vision goggles, backpack, knife, and weapon accessories.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Techno-Viper Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Techno-Viper figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including field backpack with connector hose, power wrench, power claw, power hammer, attachable holographic projection, and 2 weapon accessories.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Action Soldier Infantry Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon:This 60th Anniversary Action Soldier Infantry comes with 25 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, dog tags, alternate head and hands, backpack, camouflaged cloth poncho, walkie-talkie, ammo belt, figure stand, vest with 5 removable pouches, and multiple weapon accessories.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Action Sailor Recon Diver Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: The 60th Anniversary Action Sailor – Recon Diver comes with 17 character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate head, dog tags submersible, diving gauge, rebreather and mask, diving knife, 2 fins, speargun, figure stand, satchel, backpack, and multiple weapon accessories.
Hasbro describes their 60th anniversary lineup as follows: "G.I. Joe debuted in 1964 with the Original Action Figure honoring the members of America's military. The Action Soldier, Sailor, Marine, and Pilot left an indelible impression on generations and launched a toy franchise that continues to thrive finding new fans. In celebration of its 60th Anniversary, G.I. Joe is reaching back into its storied past to bring those movable fighting forces into the modern era."