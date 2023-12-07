Massive G.I. Joe Classified Wave Includes 60th Anniversary Figures, Retro Figures and More

Hasbro launched 9 new G.I. Joe Classified figures on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

By Sean Fallon

During their G.I. Joe Classified live stream today, Hasbro officially launched a ton of new action figures, including the highly anticipated 60th anniversary line. That, we're guessing that the choice of December 7th for the event and the debut of the anniversary theme was no coincidence as today is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, which honors the service members killed and wounded during the attack on Pearl Harbor on on December 7, 1941. 

In addition to the 60th anniversary Action Soldier Infantry and Action Sailor Recon Diver figures, pre-orders are live for retro-carded Duke, Scarlett, and Recondo figures as well as Classified Series Big Boa, Quick Kick, Airborne, and Cobra Techno-Viper figures. Details and pre-order links are available below followed by a gallery of images. Note that all of the items are $24.99 with a release set for April. Free US shipping at Entertainment Earth is currently available on orders $79+ using the code WINTER79 at checkout. 

380269dc763941d4b2515c4d593ddb34xl-collage.jpg
  • G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Scarlett Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes retro-style cardback packaging and 17 character-inspired accessory pieces like a crossbow with 4 bolts that store in her quiver holster, interchangeable wind-swept and straight ponytail hairstyles, alternate hands, backpack, knife, peg stand, and weapon accessories.
  • G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Duke Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes retro-style cardback and 10 character-inspired accessory pieces like a helmet, binoculars, alternate closed-fist hands, backpack, knife, peg stand, and weapon accessories. 
  • G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Recondo Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes retro-style cardback and 7 character-inspired accessory pieces like his path-clearing machete, signature slouch hat, backpack, peg stand, and weapon accessories. 
  • G.I. Joe Classified Series Big Boa Figure See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Big Boa figure contains 5 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, 2 dumbbells, and removable boxing gloves to cover his bloodied knuckles. 
  • G.I. Joe Classified Series Quick Kick FigureSee at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Quick Kick figure contains 12 character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate head, alternate closed fists and knifehand-strike hands, backpack, 2 nunchuks, 2 swords, a shuriken with throwing effect, and a Frozen Fudgie Bar. 
  • G.I. Joe Classified Series Franklin Airborne Talltree Figure See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Airborne figure contains 10 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, 2 pairs of skydiving goggles, night-vision goggles, backpack, knife, and weapon accessories. 
  • G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Techno-Viper FigureSee at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Techno-Viper figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including field backpack with connector hose, power wrench, power claw, power hammer, attachable holographic projection, and 2 weapon accessories.
  • G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Action Soldier Infantry FigureSee at Entertainment Earth / Amazon:This 60th Anniversary Action Soldier Infantry comes with 25 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, dog tags, alternate head and hands, backpack, camouflaged cloth poncho, walkie-talkie, ammo belt, figure stand, vest with 5 removable pouches, and multiple weapon accessories. 
  • G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Action Sailor Recon Diver Action FigureSee at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: The 60th Anniversary Action Sailor – Recon Diver comes with 17 character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate head, dog tags submersible, diving gauge, rebreather and mask, diving knife, 2 fins, speargun, figure stand, satchel, backpack, and multiple weapon accessories. 

Hasbro describes their 60th anniversary lineup as follows: "G.I. Joe debuted in 1964 with the Original Action Figure honoring the members of America's military. The Action Soldier, Sailor, Marine, and Pilot left an indelible impression on generations and launched a toy franchise that continues to thrive finding new fans. In celebration of its 60th Anniversary, G.I. Joe is reaching back into its storied past to bring those movable fighting forces into the modern era."

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Scarlett Figure

0ae5dc6e143941ea9c089fc16ec2d4f0xl.jpg
G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Duke Figure

9f76652dafa141008fedddc9b9eccf8exl.jpg
G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Recondo Figure

e1da0be3137d43e79c6f19627983e7bfxl.jpg
G.I. Joe Classified Series Big Boa Figure

380269dc763941d4b2515c4d593ddb34xl.jpg
G.I. Joe Classified Series Quick Kick Figure

6f65f848327b42d497e1d8b27e4c093fxl.jpg
G.I. Joe Classified Series Franklin Airborne Talltree Figure

94e9726de07f4af6b1521fdd6cf69d5cxl.jpg
G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Techno-Viper Figure

e14377ee07a24885bf80bc5351ca5bcaxl.jpg
G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Action Soldier Infantry Figure

88adb06ca62c43bfa2774dfcd5980b12xl.jpg
G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Action Sailor Recon Diver Action Figure

b1420da54d3a4f57b382b58f3bceb794xl.jpg
