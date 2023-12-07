Massive G.I. Joe Classified Wave Includes 60th Anniversary Figures, Retro Figures and More

During their G.I. Joe Classified live stream today, Hasbro officially launched a ton of new action figures, including the highly anticipated 60th anniversary line. That, we're guessing that the choice of December 7th for the event and the debut of the anniversary theme was no coincidence as today is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, which honors the service members killed and wounded during the attack on Pearl Harbor on on December 7, 1941.

In addition to the 60th anniversary Action Soldier Infantry and Action Sailor Recon Diver figures, pre-orders are live for retro-carded Duke, Scarlett, and Recondo figures as well as Classified Series Big Boa, Quick Kick, Airborne, and Cobra Techno-Viper figures. Details and pre-order links are available below followed by a gallery of images. Note that all of the items are $24.99 with a release set for April. Free US shipping at Entertainment Earth is currently available on orders $79+ using the code WINTER79 at checkout.

Hasbro describes their 60th anniversary lineup as follows: "G.I. Joe debuted in 1964 with the Original Action Figure honoring the members of America's military. The Action Soldier, Sailor, Marine, and Pilot left an indelible impression on generations and launched a toy franchise that continues to thrive finding new fans. In celebration of its 60th Anniversary, G.I. Joe is reaching back into its storied past to bring those movable fighting forces into the modern era."