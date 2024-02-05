McFarlane Toys Adds G.I. Joe and Transformers To Their Page Punchers Figure Line

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has focused on DC Comics with their Page Punchers action figure lineup thus far, but the licensing deal that they signed with Hasbro last year is starting to bear fruit. The deal centered around their Page Punchers lineup, which offers action figures and full-size comic books together in clamshell blister packaging. As expected, the first releases in the McFarlane x Hasbro Page Punchers lineup includes releases for fans of G.I. Joe and Transformers.

This time around, each release includes two 3-inch figures, two comic books, and a comic book stand in a single blister pack. Wave 1 includes Cobra Commander with Crimson Guard and Duke with Snake Eyes in the G.I. Joe packs and Optimus Prime with Megatron and Bumblebee with Wheeljack on the Transformers side. Pre-order links for each of these releases can be found below. Note that each 2-pack is priced at $16.99 each, and if you go with Entertainment Earth US shipping is free on orders $79+. Cases of 6 are available for collectors.

"Page Punchers is an exciting program for us because it gets comic books into people's hands, along with a fun toy product, who might not otherwise shop at comic stores," said Todd McFarlane, founder and CEO of McFarlane Toys. "Parents enjoy them because they encourage reading and collectors like them because they provide unique and interesting character stories. With articulated figures, plus a full comic book in each Page Punchers item, we offer incredible value with this brand."

In addition to future waves in the G.I. Joe and Transformers lineups, Page Punchers waves for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Dungeons & Dragons are also expected down the line. Stay tuned for updates.

