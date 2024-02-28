G.I. Joe Commando Snake Eyes Gets a Sixth Scale FigZero Figure
V4 Snake Eyes is back.
If you're a fan of the 1991 V4 Snake Eyes, then this new Threezero G.I. Joe FigZero release is going to be hard to resist. Granted, the outfit on this figure doesn't have the exact same color scheme as the original, but it looks amazing regardless. Plus, it's a 1/6 scale figure (12-inch) that comes decked out with a ton of accessories. Now we just have to wait and see what Hasbro does with V4 Snake Eyes when it inevitably joins their Classified lineup.
Pre-orders for the G.I. Joe Commando Snake Eyes figure are available here at Entertainment Earth for $159.99 with free US shipping. It's set to arrive in October of this year, and you won't be charged until it ships. A full breakdown of the accessories can be found below.
G.I. Joe Commando Snake Eyes Costume:
- One (1) pc of long sleeve sweater
- One (1) pc of Inner vest
- One (1) pc of Tactical vest
- One (1) pc of Utility belt
- One (1) pc of Pants
- One (1) pair of Kneepads
- One (1) pair of Tactical boots
- One (1) pc of Utility bracer (Right arm)
- One (1) pc of Forearm bracer (Left arm)
- Two (2) pcs of Utility armbands
- One (1) pc of Thigh pouch (Left Leg)
G.I. Joe Commando Snake Eyes Accessories:
- One (1) pc of Pistol with holster
- One (1) pc of submachine gun
- One (1) pc of Tactical knife
- Two (2) pcs of Katanas with sheathes
- One (1) pc of hidden blade in forearm bracer
- Three (3) pcs of Stun grenades
- Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands: one (1) pair of Fists, one (1) pair of Relaxed hands, one (1) pair for Holding firearms, and one (1) pair for holding other Weapons