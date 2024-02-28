G.I. Joe Commando Snake Eyes Gets a Sixth Scale FigZero Figure

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a fan of the 1991 V4 Snake Eyes, then this new Threezero G.I. Joe FigZero release is going to be hard to resist. Granted, the outfit on this figure doesn't have the exact same color scheme as the original, but it looks amazing regardless. Plus, it's a 1/6 scale figure (12-inch) that comes decked out with a ton of accessories. Now we just have to wait and see what Hasbro does with V4 Snake Eyes when it inevitably joins their Classified lineup.

Pre-orders for the G.I. Joe Commando Snake Eyes figure are available here at Entertainment Earth for $159.99 with free US shipping. It's set to arrive in October of this year, and you won't be charged until it ships. A full breakdown of the accessories can be found below.

G.I. Joe Commando Snake Eyes Costume:

One (1) pc of long sleeve sweater

One (1) pc of Inner vest

One (1) pc of Tactical vest

One (1) pc of Utility belt

One (1) pc of Pants

One (1) pair of Kneepads

One (1) pair of Tactical boots

One (1) pc of Utility bracer (Right arm)

One (1) pc of Forearm bracer (Left arm)

Two (2) pcs of Utility armbands

One (1) pc of Thigh pouch (Left Leg)

G.I. Joe Commando Snake Eyes Accessories: