New LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Set is Based on "Chapter 9: The Marshal"

LEGO has unveiled several of their upcoming Star Wars building sets for 2021, and the most exciting release of the bunch by far is the #75299 Trouble on Tatooine set. It's based on the events of the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian episode "Chapter 9: The Marshal", which finds Mando and The Child (aka Baby Yoda) on Tatooine in an unlikely alliance with Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) and the Tusken Raiders.

The LEGO Trouble on Tatooine set was unveiled as part of Disney's weekly Mando Mondays events, and includes 276 pieces, and features The Mandalorian's speeker bike, a buildable Tusken hut, a missile shooting ballista, The Mandalorian and Tusken Raider minifigures, and a figure of Baby Yoda that can be tucked away in a saddlebag on the speeder bike.

LEGO 75299 The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine Release Date and Pre-Orders

LEGO's Trouble on Tatooine set will be available to order here at the LEGO shop for $29.99 starting on January 1st. It is expected to arrive at 12am EST on that date. This set seems primed for a quick sell out and huge markup on eBay, so it would be a good idea to be ready and waiting at launch time.

The Trouble on Tatooine set follows the 75267 LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack which features 102-pieces, four Mandalorian warrior minifigures with stud-shooting blasters, a defense fort, and a speeder bike with two stud-shooters. That set has been in and out of stock at retailers since launch, but you can grab it here at LEGO.com for $14.99.

More LEGO Star Wars 2021 Sets: Release Dates, Prices, Pre-Orders

As noted, the 75299 The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine set is one of several Star Wars sets that LEGO has on tap for 2021. The remaining sets are basically updates to previously released small sets, but there is still plenty to like about them. Below you'll find a LEGO link and pricing info for each of the new sets. They are all expected to go live on January 1st at 12am EST.

You can check out more upcoming LEGO releases right here. Pay special attention to the 10276 Rome Colosseum set, which will be the largest LEGO set ever produced when it launches on Black Friday. You might also want to check out the LEGO Ghostbusters 10274 ECTO-1 set, which is another exciting set that LEGO released recently.

Finally, you can check out our LEGO gift guide for 2020 right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.