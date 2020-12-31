LEGO's Harry Potter 2021 Sets Are All About Hogwarts

LEGO is about to drop a ton of new sets for New Year's Day 2021, and they wouldn't let such a momentous occasion go by without something for Harry Potter fans. More specifically, five new Harry Potter LEGO sets will be available, including an Art series release that features buildable Hogwarts crests that you can hang on the wall.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the new 2021 LEGO Harry Potter sets, including prices and pre-order links. Note that all of these sets are expected to go live at 9pm PST / 12am EST tonight, December 31st / January 1st.

31201 Harry Potter Hogwarts Crests / 4249 pieces / $119.99 - Order Here: The first Harry Potter release in LEGO's adult-focused Art series allows fans to relax and build Hogwarts crests for Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw. Once complete, these framed crests can be hung on a wall for display. You can periodically rebuild the set with a different crest or grab four sets if you want to display all of the Hogwarts crests at once.

The remaining sets in LEGO's Harry Potter 2021 lineup are dubbed "Hogwarts Moments" and feature playsets based on Hogwarts classes that are encased in a brick-built book. Each of these sets are priced at $29.99 and can be ordered via the links below.

76385 Hogwarts Moment: Charms Class / 256 pieces - Order Here: Playbook opens to reveal Professor Flitwick’s Charms lesson. Includes Harry Potter, Cho Chang and Professor Flitwick minifigures, along with a blackboard, bookshelf, fireplace, spell book and more.

76384 Hogwarts Moment: Herbology Class / 233 pieces - Order Here: Playbook opens to reveal Professor Sprout’s Herbology lesson in the Hogwarts greenhouse. Includes Cedric Diggory, Neville Longbottom and Professor Sprout minifigures, along with a spell book, pumpkin patch, watering station with bucket and golden faucet, and a greenhouse backdrop.

76383 Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class / 271 pieces - Order Here: Playbook opens to reveal Professor Snape’s Potions lesson. Includes Draco Malfoy, Seamus Finnigan and Professor Snape minifigures, along with a potion book, blackboard, armchair, table, secret chamber and a dungeon backdrop.

76382 Hogwarts Moment: Transfiguration Class / 241 pieces - Order Here: Playbook opens to reveal Professor McGonagall's Transfiguration classroom. Includes Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Professor McGonagall minifigures, along with a blackboard, 2 desks, 2 chairs, treasure chest, storage cupboard, spell book and more.

