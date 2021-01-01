LEGO's 2021 Star Wars Sets Are Available Now

LEGO's first building sets for 2021 arrived today to kick off the new year, and the lineup includes several Star Wars sets - the most exciting of which being the #75299 Trouble on Tatooine set. It's based on the events of the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian episode "Chapter 9: The Marshal", which finds Mando and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda aka The Child) on Tatooine in an unlikely alliance with Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) and the Tusken Raiders.

The LEGO Trouble on Tatooine set was first unveiled as part of Disney's weekly Mando Mondays events, and includes 276 pieces, and features The Mandalorian's speeder bike, a buildable Tusken hut, a missile shooting ballista, The Mandalorian and Tusken Raider minifigures, and a figure of Baby Yoda that can be tucked away in a saddlebag on the speeder bike.

LEGO's Trouble on Tatooine set is available to order here at the LEGO shop for $29.99. Note that LEGO has freebie promotions going for orders that cross the $75 and $85 threshold. This includes a free fan-designed vintage car ($85 purchase) and a free Harry Potter Monsters Book of Monsters ($75 Harry Potter LEGO purchase). All of LEGO's current offers and promotions can be found here.

As noted, the 75299 The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine set is one of several Star Wars sets that LEGO has on tap for 2021. The remaining sets are basically updates to previously released small sets, but there is still plenty to like about them. Below you'll find a LEGO link and pricing info for each of the new sets.

You can check out more LEGO sets that debuted on New Year's Day right here.

