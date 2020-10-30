The Mandalorian Season 2 Reactions Call for Timothy Olyphant-Led Star Wars Spinoff

There's a new sheriff in town — and viewers tuning into The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere want to see him lead his own Star Wars series. In the Jon Favreau-directed "Chapter 9: The Marshal," the armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is drawn to Tatooine in search of others of his kind. His mission: find the rumored Mandalorian and chart path through the network of coverts to reunite the Force-capable foundling known as The Child with its kin. When mechanic-slash-babysitter Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) steers him towards Mos Pelgo, an old mining settlement wiped out by bandits, Djarin finds his mark inside a saloon... Spoilers follow.

It's there that Djarin encounters Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), wearing a salvaged suit of armor once belonging to feared bounty hunter Boba Fett. According to the marshal, he acquired the precious armor through a transaction with the Jawas — allowing him to protect this dusty ghost town in the otherwise lawless Outer Rim.

The character, first introduced in Chuck Wendig's canon novel Star Wars: Aftermath in 2015, strikes a deal with Djarin: help him slay a sand-dwelling Krayt dragon terrorizing the town, and he'll hand over the armor so that it can be returned to its ancestral home.

At Djarin's urging, Vanth convinces the townspeople to cooperate with the savage Tusken Raiders, who also live in fear of the man-eater. When the three factions manage to vanquish the venom-spewing monster, Vanth makes good on his word and relinquishes Fett's battle-blemished armor.

"I hope our paths cross again," Vanth tells the Mandalorian with a handshake. The feeling is mutual. "And you tell your people I wasn't the one who broke that."

Overlooking the exchange between the marshal and the Mandalorian is a mysterious cloaked stranger, who reveals himself as the armor's owner — a scarred but alive Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).

Whether or not Vanth and Djarin are fated to meet again, Olyphant's western-styled appearance in the Star Wars galaxy has fans hoping the Justified star returns in his own series: