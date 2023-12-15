Spin Master's New Batman Collection Features Massive Transforming Gotham City Playset

Fans of the Dark Knight are in luck this holiday season, as Spin Master has several perfect items for the Batman fan in your life. Fans of all ages will want to check out Spin Master's new Batman collection additions, which include action figures, vehicles, and perhaps most impressively a transformable playset, and all three are available right now. Those who want to step into the shoes of the caped crusader can pick up the 12" Batman Adventures Figure, while those who want to hit the road can do so with the Stunt Force Batmobile RC. For those who want to experience Batman's world in a one-stop-shop, you can check out the Gotham City Guardian playlet, which has four different modes in one. You can check out up-close images of all three on the next slide, and you can find out more about each one of them below.

First there's the 12-inch Batman Adventures figure, which features 17 points of articulation and features 12 pieces of armor that can be equipped alongside 6 crime-fighting accessories. You can also pair this Batman up with the Batman Adventures Batcycle, though it is sold separately. The Batman Adventures figure retails for $19.99 while the Batcycle retails for $29.99, and you can order the figure right here.

Next there's the Stunt Force Batmobile, an RC car made for indoor use. The 4-wheel drive system is good for stairs, carpets, and hardwood floors, and the turbo boost button allows you to hit wild stunts like flips, drifts, and spins at will. The cockpit opens up and accommodates 4-inch Batman figures, though you can use any DC hero if you prefer to have someone else take the Batmobile for a spin. The Stunt Force Batmobile retails for $39.99, and you can order the figure right here.

Last but certainly not least is the Gotham City Guardian playset, which is the ultimate Batman experience in one item. The Gotham City Guardian is a 4 in 1 adventure set, and it stands at a massive 30 inches tall in Mech mode. It includes 40 sounds and LED lights, but if your adventure calls for other options, you can separate the mech into three distinct vehicles, which include the Batwing, BatTank, and Batcycle. All three vehicles are awesome on their own, but the set also includes an exclusive 4-inch Batman that will fit in or on all of the included vehicles. The Gotham City Guardian playset retails for $99.99, and you can order it right here.

These will go with Spin Master's expanding line of Batman figures perfectly, as many of those are also in the 4-inch format, and include a host of Batman allies, including Robin, Red Hood, Batwoman, and more.

If you've got a Batman fan in your life this Christmas, you've come to the right place, and let us know what you think in the comments! You can also talk all things toys, collectibles, and Batman with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!