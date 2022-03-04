The Batman Merch Guide: Action Figures, Apparel, Funko Pops, and More

Earlier this year, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences announced that the largest collection of Batman film products in more than a decade would debut in support of The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. The vast collection will cover fashion, accessories, beauty products, toys and collectibles, food products and more. With the movie hitting theaters today, March 4th, it appears that they delivered on that promise. Thousands of The Batman products have been revealed over the last few months, and details on all of the best reveals can be found right here.

“It is only right for the World’s Greatest Detective to inspire chic and cool accessories from brands like Boxlunch, Fast Track, Accessory Innovation, Funko, Manly Bands, Pull & Bear, Global Junk Brands, Mobyfox and Zara. Fossil will drop The Batman x Fossil capsule collection, including collectible watches, jewelry and leather goods. Launching on February 28, the collection features limited-edition designs inspired by the enigmatic Super-Villain The Riddler and Batman’s signature Batsuit in the new film. Saks will offer accessories from luxury brands like Kross Studio, with high-end timepieces coined “The Batman” Tourbillon, a genuine leather watch case and Bat Signal watch winder. In Brazil, accessories from Maxlog will offer backpacks, pencil cases and lunch boxes. In the Asia Pacific region, Uncle Jacks Watches and Tendence Japan will release “The Batman”-inspired wristwatches.”

“Renowned leader in luxury haute parfumerie, House of Sillage, has announced a new limited-edition collection in celebration of “The Batman.” Featuring a fragrance, lipstick, and candle, The Batman x House of Sillage Collection will be available at Saks Fifth Avenue and online at www.houseofsillage.com. Emilie Heathe x The Batman is a limited-edition collection that introduces three unique nail polish shades in which “The Batman” characters are reimagined, appropriately named “The Dark Night,” “Vengeance,” and “Madness.” The nourishing formula packs a high concentration of color and shine designed to go on smooth and stay on all day. The collection will launch alongside a “Knight Out” nail accessory set, including a nail decal set, Batman-embellished crystal nail file and beauty clips. The collection will be available for purchase on February 15 through emilieheathe.com. Open Dr. Squatch’s limited-edition Soap Bar Bundle and choose your side Batman or Super-Villain. The limited-edition collection features two bar soaps inspired by “The Batman”: “The Batman Bricc™” with a leathery, musky scent, and “The Riddler Enigma™” with aromas that are mysterious yet intriguing.The two-bar bundle will be available on March 4 for $20 on Dr. Squatch’s website.”

“In select markets around the world (excluding the U.S.), Oreo will replace the classic Oreo cookie embossment with a “The Batman” emblem. These limited-edition Oreos will have custom “The Batman” designed packaging. Fans can also enter a “The Batman” themed sweepstakes in select regions and engage in fun social media campaigns and activities provided by Oreo.”

A synopsis for The Batman reads: “From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

“Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4th, 2022.