McFarlane Toys Launches DC Multiverse Figures From Infamous Batman & Robin Film

The people involved with the 1997 DC film Batman & Robin will be the first to tell you that it's terrible, but the public's perception of it has warmed over the years. Even George Clooney regards it a defining moment of his career to the point that he was willing to revisit his role as Bruce Wayne for The Flash. So, we have no doubt that the wave of DC Multiverse figures that McFarlane Toys just released based on the film will be extremely popular, especially since Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze is the Build-A-Figure in the wave.

A breakdown of the DC Multiverse Batman & Robin wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Each figure includes pieces that can be combined to create Mr. Freeze. Note that George Clooney's Batrman also appeared recently in the DC Multiverse WB100 Batman The Ultimate Movie Collection set alongside Batmen played by Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, and Robert Pattinson.

DC Build-A Wave Batman and Robin Movie Batman Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes 2 ice freeze effects, an art card, and a display base.

DC Build-A Wave Batman and Robin Movie Robin Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Coming Soon): Includes 2 ice freeze effects, an art card, and a display base.

DC Build-A Wave Batman and Robin Movie Batgirl Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes an art card and a display base.

DC Build-A Wave Batman and Robin Movie Poison Ivy Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes an art card and a display base.

Rubber suits and Bat-nipples

George Clooney isn't the only Batman & Robin star to have a positive outlook on the film. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Uma Thurman says that she had a fantastic experience making the movie. "I was just talking about Joel Schumacher, the director who is a friend I love so much. ... I loved Joel Schumacher," she recalled.

Costuming seems like it was a big deal for Thurman as it was for her co-stars. The rubber nature of the Batsuits and other outfits remains a topic of conversation to this day.

"That was a fantastic experience. I had to wear lots of rubber suits," she recalled. "I did not have a rubber mask. I had my own face. But I had some rubber appliances on my face sometimes. That was about as much rubber as I've ever worked with, personally."

Batman Forever's costume designer Jose Fernandez recently spoke to MEL Magazine about how they came to establish these rubber looks for the heroes. While ridiculed on social media, there is a certain charm to the look of those movies.

"With Val Kilmer's suit in Batman Forever, the nipples were one of those things that I added," Fernandez explained. "It wasn't fetish to me, it was more informed by Roman armor — like Centurions. And, in the comic books, the characters always looked like they were naked with spray paint on them — it was all about anatomy, and I like to push anatomy. I don't know exactly where my head was at back in the day, but that's what I remember. And so, I added the nipples. I had no idea there was going to end up being all this buzz about it."

Schumacher really loved this inclusion and reportedly pushed for more prominency in George Clooney's Batsuit.

"Well, in the first one, they were just a little blob of clay. It was subtle -- it was a blip," the designer continued. "But for Batman & Robin, Joel Schumacher loved the nipples, so he said, 'Let's showcase them.' Schumacher wanted them sharpened, like, with points. They were also circled, both outer and inner -- it was all made into a feature of the Batsuit. I didn't want to do it, but he's the boss, so we sharpened them, circled them and it all became kind of ridiculous."