The First Batman Toys From Spin Master’s DC Comics Takeover Are Live

Back in December of 2018 it was announced that Spin Master would take over the DC Comics license from Mattel in the boys action category. This includes action figures, remote control and robotic vehicles, water toys and games, and puzzles featuring the likeness of DC Comics characters. Spin Master is a relatively small toy company, and many fans wondered how they would handle a license of this magnitude. Well, the time has come to judge the results!

Spin Master has dropped their first wave of Batman action figures and roleplay gear, and you can pre-order it all right here. The lineup includes 4-inch and 12-inch action figures, 2-inch mini figures, a Batmobile and Batboat transforming vehicle, a Batman voice-changing mask, and an electronic gauntlet. You can take a closer look at the wave with official descriptions and individual pre-order links below.

Batman 12-Inch Action Figures

“Create your own epic superhero and supervillain adventures with Batman 12-inch action figures from Spin Master! Each figure features 11 points of articulation and detailed comic styling that brings your favorite Batman heroes and villains to life. Team up with the Dynamic Duo of Batman and Robin to rid Gotham City of its most sinister villains and criminals, like The Joker and Harley Quinn. Collect them all! Each figure sold separately.”

Pre-order via the links below:

A 12-Inch Deluxe Batman figure is available to pre-order here. The official description reads:

“Get ready for combat with the Batman Deluxe 12-Inch Action Figure with Rapid-Change Utility Belt, Lights, and Sounds. The Caped Crusader comes packed with features like a rapidly rotating weapon-change tool belt, three weapons that light up, and over 20 phrases and sounds! He also boasts a highly detailed sculpt, a cloth cape, and three points of articulation. How does he work? See below! Requires 3x “LR44″ batteries, included. Ages 4 and up.”

“Slide the included Bat Claw, Bat Torch, and Bat Blaster weapons into the utility belt and squeeze Batman’s legs to automatically change from one weapon to the next. His belt rotates, activating the sound effects and lighting up the weapon as it’s pulled from the utility belt! Not the right tool for combat? No problem! Simply squeeze Batman’s legs again to automatically return the weapon to the utility belt. Squeeze once again to draw a new weapon. This Batman figure is way too cool to pass up!”

Batman 4-Inch Action Figures

“Epic missions begin with epic action figures – like this! Which exciting mission will you create? Open the box of your first edition Batman Rebirth Batman 4-Inch Action Figure to discover an amazing figure of the Caped Crusader, your mission on a cool collector card, and 3 mystery accessories hidden in compartments. Find gauntlets, shields, blasters, and more, plus one Batgear accessory in every pack will help you build the Ultimate Armor Batman! Missions include Carnival Chaos, Harbor Defender, Sky Detective, and Arkham Asylum Escape – which one will you get? Each 4-inch action figure features a detailed sculpt, 11 points of articulation, and a collector’s guide so you can easily keep track of your collection!”

“For even more fun, check out the Batman Tactical Suit 4-Inch Action Figure, Batman Robin 4-Inch Action Figure, and Batman Joker 4-Inch Action Figure (each sold separately).”

Pre-order via the links below (Note that the cases following this list also include Batman Defender, Nightwing, Man-Bat, and Chase figures):

Collector’s Cases:

DC Universe 12-Inch Action Figures

“Bring the exciting action home and create your own stories from the DC Universe with this fabulous DC Universe Superman 12-Inch Action Figure from Spin Master! In vivid color, the Man of Steel features 11 points of articulation, a real cloth cape, and detailed comic styling that brings this perennially favorite DC superhero to life. Ages 3 and up.”

“And don’t miss the DC Universe Flash 12-Inch Action Figure and DC Universe Shazam 12-Inch Action Figure, each sold separately!”

Pre-order via the links below:

Batman 2-Inch Mini-Figures

“Expand your Batman figure collection with these terrific mini-figures! There are over 20 different 2-inch scale characters to collect – Batman, Robin, The Joker, Red Hood, Bane, Nightwing, and more. Each one comes blind packaged in a mystery canister, so you won’t know which character you received until you open it up! Discover your favorite Gotham City heroes and villains in different poses, and watch for the rare and super-rare figures, too. Display your collection by placing your mini-figures on their canisters or lids, and keep track of which ones you have and still need with the included collector guide. Don’t miss a single one! Ages 3 and up.”

Pre-order via the links below:

Batman 4-Inch Batmobile and Batboat Transforming Vehicle

“Two Bat-vehicles in one! Take your Batman adventures to the next level with this 2-in-1 Batman 4-Inch Batmobile and Batboat Transforming Vehicle. When there’s trouble in Gotham City harbor, lift the Batmobile’s hatch and pull out the Batboat to deploy. Equipped with everything Batman needs to keep Gotham safe, this iconic vehicle is ready for action on land or water as the Batmobile or the Batboat! And it’s compatible with your Spin Master Batman 4-inch scale action figures (sold separately). Don’t let this Batmobile/Batboat get away! Ages 4 and up.”

The Batman 4-Inch Batmobile and Batboat Transforming Vehicle is available to pre-order here.

Batman 4-Inch Batcycle with Batman and Clayface Figures

“The Caped Crusader and his awesome Batcycle take on shapeshifting supervillain Clayface in this sensational Batman 4-Inch Batcycle with Batman and Clayface Figures set. You get exclusive figures of both Batman and Clayface. Highly detailed, the Caped Crusader features 11 points of articulation and 2 gauntlet accessories. Mount him on the sleek custom Batcycle with army-green sculpted wing details and silver accents and speed to defend against Clayface with his 5 points of articulation. And the battle is on! Ages 4 and up.”

The Batman 4-Inch Batcycle with Batman and Clayface Figures is available to pre-order here.

Batman Interactive Role-Play Gauntlet with Lights and Sounds

“Are you ready to take your cosplay Bat-Tech to the next level? If the answer is yes, this right-handed Batman Interactive Role-Play Gauntlet with Lights and Sounds is for you! Perfect for pretending to be the Dark Knight, it features 2 modes – Battle Mode and Mission Mode – and boasts over 15 sounds and phrases. With authentic details and removable scallops that can be placed on the left or right side, this gauntlet brings a classic piece of Batman tech to life! Requires 3x “AAA” batteries, included. Ages 4 and up.”

“In Battle Mode, press the yellow button to change action sounds. When you punch, a sound effect is automatically activated! In Mission Mode, check in with the Batcomputer by pressing the red button to activate storytelling lights, sounds, and phrases that help you take down Gotham City’s villains! Instructions included.”

The Batman Interactive Gauntlet is available to pre-order here.

Batman Voice Changing Mask

“You look and sound just like Batman! That’s what friends and family will tell you when you wear this cool Batman Voice-Changing Mask. It’s perfect for fans of the Caped Crusader who want to cosplay as the Dark Knight.”

The Batman Voice Changing Mask is available to pre-order here.