Star Wars Carbonized Boba Fett and Stormtrooper Black Series Figures are Back

A couple of weeks ago Hasbro launched a wave of new items in The Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups that were headlined by fantastic Carbonized Boba Fett and Stormtrooper figures. Carbonized figures feature a metallic finish and shiny packaging, and only a handful of figures in this Black Series sub category have been released to date.

Naturally, both of the Carbonized figures moved quickly (especially Boba Fett) and are now sold out or in backorder until August at most retailers. However, Best Buy has just opened up pre-orders that are slated to arrive in the original June shipping window. Both figures are priced at the standard $24.99 with free shipping. You can find them via the links below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hasbro The Black Series Carbonized Collection Stormtrooper – See at Best Buy

HasbroThe Black Series Carbonized Collection Boba Fett – See at Best Buy

On a related note, The Black Series Heavy Mandalorian figure from the Disney+ Star Wars Series The Mandalorian was originally released as a Best Buy exclusive that sold out around the holidays. However, pre-orders are back here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for July. That release date has been pushed back from June as well, so get in line for one before backorders move out even further.

The 6-inch figure is highly detailed, highly articulated, and comes complete with his Gatling gun-style laser weapon.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.