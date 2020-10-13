The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals for PC Gamers

PC gamers are going to have a much better luck finding deals on Amazon Prime Day 2020 than console gamers will. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are still MIA, and the deals on current gen games and accessories are pretty standard. However there are solid deals for PC gamers all over the place.

Amazon's current crop of Prime Day 2020 deals for PC gamers includes deals on components, storage, monitors, laptops, accessories, and more. Here's the breakdown...

PC Components

Prime members can save up to 30% on PC components from AMD, MSI, ASUS and more. This is a catch-all sale that includes SSDs, processors, motherboards, memory, gaming mice, headsets, cases, and networking gear. You can shop it all right here for the duration of Prime Day.

Storage

Amazon is running multiple Prime Day sales on storage devices from SanDisk, WD, Samsung, Seagate, Synology and more. Details on those sales can be found here.

Razer

Amazon is offering another huge sale on Razer PC gaming gear for Prime Day 2020. The collection includes mice, headsets, keyboards, streaming gear, and more. You can shop it all right here.

Computers, Monitors, and Accessories

Amazon is offering two separate Prime Day sales that include laptops, monitors, and accessories. The first is 100% geared toward gaming with a hodgepodge of gear from Razer, Seagate, Asus, HyperX, Logitech, and Crucial. You can shop that sale here.

The second sale is all about laptops, monitors, desktops, and tablets. Most of the items are general PC grade, but there are some gaming-focused items in there, like this Alienware 34-inch curved monitor for $849.15 (29% off).

Best Buy PC Gaming Deals

Keep in mind that Amazon isn't the only game in town when it comes to deals on PC gaming. Best Buy is currently running their full-on Black Friday sale on PC gaming gear, and it goes even deeper than Amazon. You can shop all of Best Buy's Black Friday deals on PC gaming gear right here.

Keep tabs on our Gear section for more standout deals for Prime Day 2020.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.