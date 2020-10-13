Amazon Prime Day 2020 SanDisk and WD Storage Sale is On
Amazon wouldn't let Prime Day 2020 go buy without offering some of their biggest discounts yet on SanDisk and Western Digital storage gear. So, if you need a new SD card for your Nintendo Switch, digital camera, drone, etc - today would be a very good day to grab one. The sale is also great for anyone looking for external storage for their PC and / or game console.
Prime members can shop the entire SanDisk / WD sale here on Amazon for the duration of Prime Day 2020 (or until the items sell out). We've picked out a handful of the most popular items from the sale below to get you started.
MicroSDXC / SDXC:
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $19.99 (18% off)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-1 Memory Card - $40.99 (17% off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $79.99 (60% off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $182.99 (22% off)
- SanDisk 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - $42.99 (19% off)
- SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $45.39 (20% off)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $63.99 (25% off)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card - $23.49 (19% off)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card - $43.99 (17% off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card - $119.99 (24% off)
HDD / SSD:
- WD 4TB Gaming Drive - $92.99 (28% off)
- WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive, Portable External Hard Drive - $94.99 (37% off)
- WD 12TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive - $174.99 (30% off)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD - $235.99 (18% off)
- SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB Internal SSD - $87.99 (19% off)
- WD_Black SN750 2TB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD - $248.49 (38% off)
Note that Amazon is also running a Prime Day sale on storage from Samsung, Seagate, Synology and more. You can shop that sale right here.
