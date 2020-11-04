The Best LEGO Gift Ideas for Holiday 2020

There will be a lot of LEGO sets under Christmas trees this year, and if you want to know what best LEGO gifts are for the 2020 holiday season, we have you covered. LEGO launched some really spectacular sets this year, and we're breaking them down below. Well, not literally breaking them down. These sets should be proudly displayed. The collection of LEGO sets features themes from popular fandoms like Star Wars, Marvel, DC Comics, and Harry Potter. You'll also find large, challenging sets and small sets that are suitable for beginners or as fun stocking stuffers. Just keep in mind that these LEGO sets have been very popular, so you might find that some are out of stock. If that's the case, keep tabs on the link because we're hoping to see some restocks before Christmas. That said, you should jump on the ones that are in stock while you still can. Furthermore, holiday discounts on some of the bigger set are highly unlikely, but we expect to see retailers like Amazon offer one-day deals on select, common sets. For example, a 20% off sale on LEGO Super Mario sets can be found here Amazon at the time of writing. Additional LEGO deals on Amazon will likely turn up right here in the coming days. You might also see some bonuses from LEGO during the run up to the holidays. You can find all of their offers right here. Currently, they're giving away a Han Solo in carbonite LEGO keychain with Star Wars purchases over $100. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Harry Potter 75978 Diagon Alley LEGO Set LEGO's massive, 5544-piece Harry Potter 75978 Diagon Alley set has been one of the most popular releases of 2020. It goes above and beyond the original Diagon Alley LEGO set with four buildings (six shops), 14 minifigures (including four that are exclusive to this set), and more. It's available here at the LEGO Shop for $399.99. This set has sold out in the past, so jump on it quick if it's in stock. The new Diagon Alley LEGO set includes Ollivanders Wand Shop, Scribbulus Writing Implements, Quality Quidditch Supplies, Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlor, Flourish & Blotts bookseller, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, and the Daily Prophet with highly detailed interiors. When connected, the set will measure a whopping 40-inches wide. The four new minifigures that are exclusive to this set include Gilderoy Lockhart, Florean Fortescue, Lucius Malfoy and the Daily Prophet photographer.

LEGO 1989 Batwing (76161) LEGO recently released a new Batman set based on the Batwing (76161) as it appeared in Tim Burton's classic 1989 film starring Michael Keaton. The Batwing clocks in at 2363-pieces and includes features like a removable canopy, a fully detailed interior, and 3 minifigures - two of which are exclusive. Orders are live here at the LEGO Shop ($199.99). The Batwing set measures over 4" (11cm) high, 20" (52cm) long and 22" (58cm) wide when complete. It includes minifigures of Michael Keaton's Batman, Jack Nicholson's Joker, and Lawrence the Boombox Goon. It also includes tons of detail and even a few Easter eggs - like a screen featuring The Joker's gas balloons and a 'Bat Engine' label on the vehicle's engine. A stand with placard will set the Batwing up for display on a table, though LEGO also includes a bracket for wall mounting.

LEGO Star Wars 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina LEGO's 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina set launched earlier this year as part of the Star Wars Master Builder Series. It includes a whopping 3187 pieces with 20 minifigures, an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, Dewback LEGO figure, and 2 Landspeeders (many of the characters are getting the LEGO treatment for the first time). LEGO has tackled the Mos Eisley Cantina several in the past, but this new version is far more elaborate. It measures over 7.5" (19cm) high, 20.5" (52cm) wide and 23" (58cm) deep when opened up. Some of the notable features include a removable roof, attachable buildings, the aforementioned Landspeeders (one of which has never been built in LEGO before), unique minfigs of Ponda Baba, Dr. Evazan, Garindan, Kardue'Sai'Malloc, three members of the Cantina band, Jawa, Sandtroopers, a Dewback, and more. Naturally, the set is also packed with details like a "Wanted" poster featuring R2D2 and C- 3PO, and the kyber crystals hidden in one of the exterior buildings. LEGO's Star Wars 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina Master Builder Series set is available right here at LEGO.com (exclusive) for $349.99.

75318 LEGO The Child (aka Baby Yoda) Disney has been pushing Star Wars: The Mandalorian merch in a big way for the holidays, even going so far as to launch a weekly Mando Mondays event through December. The 75318 LEGO The Child (aka Baby Yoda) model set is one of the biggest Mando Mondays releases to date. It includes 1073 pieces (measures 7.5" high, 8.5" wide and 5" deep), and features a posable head, ears and mouth. It even comes with an information sign and The Child LEGO minifigure to complete your display. The LEGO Star Wars 75318 The Child set from The Mandalorian is available to order here on Amazon and here at LEGO.com for $79.99. You can check out additional Baby Yoda gift ideas for 2020 right here.

LEGO Art Series This year, LEGO unveiled a brand new product line that offers buildable pop culture-themed wall art for adults. The first wave of sets in the collection include Marvel Iron Man, Star Wars, and Marilyn Monroe Andy Warhol sets that include over 3000 pieces each. The LEGO Art sets can be reconfigured in several different ways to refresh the look, or you can buy multiple sets to display each option. Multiple sets in the Star Wars and Marvel lines can also be combined to create a larger work of art. Finally, each set comes with a signature tile to finish off the piece. The LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man Set is available to order here on Amazon for $119.99 now. The remaining sets are available on Amazon via the links below: LEGO Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe (Order on Amazon - $119.99)

LEGO The Beatles (Order on Amazon - $119.99)

LEGO Star Wars The Sith (Order on Amazon - $119.99)

LEGO 43179 Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters Set LEGO's 43179 Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters set includes 1,739 pieces and several accessories that will delight Disney fans. The large-scale LEGO Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters come equipped with a a retro camera, a guitar, and a photo album that includes "pictures of the iconic duo's adventures from years gone by". Mickey stands at 14-inches tall and Minnie at 13-inches, and each figure stands on a base that's inspired by old-time film reel. The accessories and picture album should give you bunch of options for display. The 43179 Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters set are live here at shopDisney for $179.99 (use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free shipping)

21319 LEGO Ideas Friends Central Perk Set The iconic Friends NBC series began its 10-year run in September of 1994 and went on to become a cultural phenomenon. Now fans can stage their own reunion special with the 21319 LEGO Ideas Central Perk set. It includes 1070-pieces with features like a removable seating area, a stage for Phoebe's performances, and tons of accessories and Easter eggs for fans. The Friends LEGO set was a huge seller last holiday season, and was difficult to find. However you can grab it from the following links for $59.99 or less:

