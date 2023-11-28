The Lord of the Rings Sauron Glow Funko Pop Exclusive Is Back With a 40% Discount

It's been quite a while since we've seen new The Lord of the Rings Funko Pops, but we randomly got a very cool looking glow-in-the-dark exclusive armored Sauron back in October. It sold out, but was restocked for Cyber Monday with a 40% discount. It's still available to order here at BoxLunch with the discount until the end of the day today, November 28th. You can shop more of their extended Cyber Monday deals on Funko Pops right here.

As noted, there haven't been a ton of LOTR Funko Pop releases lately, but there has certainly been a lot of LOTR news. Some highlights are outlined below. While you're at it, make sure to check out the latest Funko Pop releases via our weekly Wednesday drop list. Details on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop figures can be found here.

What is The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria?

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria puts players in the shoes of a group of dwarves trying to take back their homeland and restore the ancient kingdom of Khazad-dûm. The game uses a procedurally generated version of Moria to keep things fresh, and players need to use a mix of survival and crafting mechanics to survive. That means they'll be building tools, weapons, and shelters for their dwarves, while also fighting off orcs, cave trolls, and all kinds of other beasties.

Importantly, you'll be able to team up with up to eight other players in your quest in cooperative multiplayer. In many ways, it almost seems like a more medieval take on Deep Rock Galactic. Obviously, with The Lord of the Rings license, there are several differences from that hit game, but it certainly feels like the team took inspiration from Ghost Ship Games' hit game.

As far as the IP timeline goes, Return to Moria is set during the Fourth Age of Middle-earth, just after the events of The Lord of the Rings. That means Sauron has been taken down by the Fellowship, and players will get to see how that affects the orc population in Moria.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria launches on PC on October 24. It will then come to PS5 on December 5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime next year.

New Lord of the Rings Movies Are On The Way

Last August, the IP rights for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit were purchased by Embracer Group, with plans to extend the franchise even further. Prior to that purchase, Prime Video developed the first season of a television show in the franchise, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which has already been greenlit for a second season. Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced plans to create new Lord of the Rings movies, which will debut at a later date.

"I am truly excited to have The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, one of the world's most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family, opening up more transmedia opportunities including synergies across our global group," said Lars Wingefors, Founder and Group CEO Embracer Group, at the time. "I am thrilled to see what lies in the future for this IP with Freemode and Asmodee as a start within the group. Going forward, we also look forward to collaborating with both existing and new external licensees of our increasingly stronger IP portfolio."

Plot details are currently unknown about the new Lord of the Rings movies, especially with the general story of The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit being told onscreen in films helmed by Peter Jackson. In a recent statement to Deadline, Jackson, as well as his co-writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, revealed that they are "in the loop" with these new plans.

"Warner Brothers and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way," the Oscar-winning trio said. "We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward."