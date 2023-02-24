The Lord of the Rings Director Peter Jackson Reacts to News WB Is Making More Movies

The work of J.R.R. Tolkien is headed back onto the big screen, with Warner Bros. Discovery and New Line developing new The Lord of the Rings films. The notion of new films within the saga's is complex for multiple reasons — the recent purchase of the franchise's rights by Embracer Group, last year's release of the live-action television series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and the reverence for the Oscar-winning existing films helmed by Peter Jackson. While some fans might be worried that these new films might be unable to capture the magic of Jackson's films, it sounds like he is on board with what's ahead. In a recent statement to Deadline, Jackson, as well as his co-writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, revealed that they are "in the loop" with these new plans.

"Warner Brothers and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way," the Oscar-winning trio said. "We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward."

Who owns the Lord of the Rings rights?

Last August, the IP rights for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit were purchased by Embracer Group, with plans to extend the franchise even further. Prior to that purchase, Prime Video developed the first season of a television show in the franchise, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which has already been greenlit for a second season..

"I am truly excited to have The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, one of the world's most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family, opening up more transmedia opportunities including synergies across our global group," said Lars Wingefors, Founder and Group CEO Embracer Group, at the time. "I am thrilled to see what lies in the future for this IP with Freemode and Asmodee as a start within the group. Going forward, we also look forward to collaborating with both existing and new external licensees of our increasingly stronger IP portfolio."

