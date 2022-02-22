The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Toys Revealed

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are getting toys to go along with the Disney+ revival. In the first entries for the series, The World of EPI has manufactured dolls and figures based on the distinct characteristics of each of the members of the family and their friends. In the series, both Disney Channel and EPI want to celebrate diversity, self-love, and empowerment. For 20 years now, younger viewers have looked at Penny Proud and seen themselves in some way. That lineage will continue in just a few short days on Disney+. The dolls and figures will be available at Target and here’s an exclusive look at all the awesome toys.

World of EPI included a description of the figure set! “The Penny Proud & Crew Mini Figure set includes Penny, Dijonay, LaCienega, Maya and Zoey. Fully sculpted with expressive poses, each character is dressed in a molded outfit and shoes inspired by their outfits from the animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The five-piece set is packaged in a reusable box that doubles as Penny’s bedroom, so kids can hang for hours of fun playing with the crew.”

“Always cute and forever proud, Penny Proud is wearing her signature outfit, a faux suede skirt, knit blouse and sweater, and sneakers, inspired by the animated series. The 10″ fashion doll, with 11 points of articulation, offers bendability and flexibility, allowing Penny to strike fierce poses. Featuring long beautiful black hair, styled in two twisted pigtails and a tendril on top, kids can also wash and restyle it for hours of play.”

Here’s Disney+’s description of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder:

“A continuation of the acclaimed series, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s brings new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones. Penny’s friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny’s Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.”

