The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Announces Disney+ Release Date





The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder got a release date for Disney+. Previously, the creative team hinted at a February release, but now fans know that the 23rd will be the big day on the streaming platform. People had been awaiting this shows return since the moment the original went off the air. Now, the 2001 hit will delight an entire new generation of fans. In the clip that Disney+ put out to celebrate, you get a good feel for the family dynamic. Sugar Mama, Penny, Oscar, Trudy, the twins and the entire cast of characters are well established at this point.

Joining the extended orbit of Penny Proud will be new characters played by EJ Johnson and Zachary Quinto. But, that doesn’t mean that all of her clique is gone, Dijonay, Zoey, LaCienega, and Sticky are all back too. With almost all of the original voice cast returning to bring them to life. There’s plenty to be excited about for longtime fans and younger viewers who might be getting their first taste of the series.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar said during the series announcement. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

“The genius of the original Proud Family series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times,” added Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. “With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share.”

“The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever,” Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+ chimed-in. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”

