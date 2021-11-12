The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Trailer Released by Disney+

As part of its Disney+ Day event, Disney+ has released a teaser trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The series will see the original cast returning including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud. Guest stars include Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish, and more. New cast members include EJ Johnson and Zachary Quinto. The series will debut on the streaming service in February.

The original The Proud Family launched in 2001, and ran for two seasons and a movie on Disney Channel. It centered on the adventures and misadventures of Penny Proud as she does her best to navigate through the early years of teen-dom.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar said when the series was announced. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

You can see the teaser below.

https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1459179470602924038?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“The genius of the original Proud Family series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. “With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share.”

“The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever,” Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+ added. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”

Announced in February 2020, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will pick up the story of Penny Proud as well as her colorful family and friends. All the previous seasons of The Proud Family are available now on Disney+.