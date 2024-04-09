Transformers Earthrise Optimus Prime and Gamer Optimus Prime Figures Are Back

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has launched reissues of the Transformers Legacy United Leader Class War for Cybertron Earthrise Optimus Prime and Transformers Studio Series Voyager 03 Gamer Edition Optimus Prime, and pre-orders are live now via the links below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

Transformers Legacy United Leader Class War For Cybertron: Earthrise Optimus Prime Action Figure ($54.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: "This ecosystem of collectible figures allows fans to build out epic space battle scenes! This Optimus Prime toy can convert into a Modular Battle Station mode and connect to other Stations to expand the battlefield. The noble Autobot Leader, Optimus Prime, converts into classic G1 truck mode in 35 steps and comes with Ion Blaster, Matrix of Leadership and trailer. Includes Transformers Generations War for Cybertron: Earthrise Leader Optimus Prime figure, 3 accessories, and instructions."

The siege is over, but the War for Cybertron has just begun. The Autobots and Decepticons have left Cybertron, but their battle rages on as they speed through space in pursuit of the Allspark

Earthrise figures allow fans to build out epic space battle scenes, featuring figures that can convert into Modular Battle Station modes and connect together to expand the battlefield (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Optimus Prime toy can convert into a Modular Battle Station mode

Optimus Prime figure converts into classic G1 truck mode in 35 steps and comes with Ion Blaster, Matrix of Leadership and trailer

Every pack includes a piece of the Transformers Universe map and a red decoder to unlock the map's hidden paths! Collect other Earthrise figures to piece together the full map! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Transformers Studio Series Voyager 03 Gamer Edition Optimus Prime Action Figure ($34.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: "Bring your favorite action-packed moments from the Transformers video games into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Gamer Edition Optimus Prime action figure! Optimus Prime enacts a plan to be captured by the Decepticons in an effort to save Zeta Prime. Transformers Studio Series Gamer Edition toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature video game-inspired details and accessories. Convert the action figure from robot to Cybertronian truck mode in 22 steps and pose the Optimus Prime toy in the included Kaon Prison Break removable backdrop scene. !Includes figure, 5 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions."