Transformers Legacy United Lineup Adds Three New Multi-Packs

Earlier this week, Hasbro opened up pre-orders for the Transformers Generations Selects Legacy United Autobots Stand United 5-Pack, which includes 5.5-inch figures of Autobot Jazz, Sunstreaker, Trailbreaker, Wheeljack, and Autobot Hound as they appeared in the original G1 animated series. Today they've added to the lineup with two Doom 'n Destruction Attack Squad Packs that include Breakdown and Windsweeper in one set and Chop Shop, Barrage, and Malleus Minotaurus in the other. Below you'll find a breakdown of these new Transformers 40th anniversary sets complete with pre-order links.

Transformers Generations Selects Legacy United Autobots Stand United 5-Pack ($109.99) – See at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+): "Take your Transformers figure collection to the next level with the Transformers Generations Selects Autobots Stand United 5-Pack! Generations Selects adult collectibles are a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. This multipack includes Autobot Jazz, Sunstreaker, Trailbreaker, Wheeljack, and Autobot Hound action figures. Figures convert from robot to vehicle mode. Pose out with the included blaster accessories that attach in both modes. These Autobot toys are inspired by the characters from the original G1 animated series, The Transformers."

Transformers Legacy United Doom 'n Destruction Collection 2-Pack ($59.99) – See on Amazon (Exclusive): "Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Doom 'n Destruction Collection Mayhem Attack Squad! Prime Universe Breakdown action figure converts between robot and truck mode, Windsweeper action figure converts between robot and jet mode, and Targetmaster Decepticon Ozone figure and Targetmaster Decepticon Cleansweep figure convert between robot and blaster mode. Gear up with the included accessories. Prime Universe Breakdown figure and Windsweeper figure have articulated head, arms, and legs. Ozone and Cleansweep figures have articulated arms and legs.

Transformers Legacy United Doom 'n Destruction Collection 3-Pack ($54.99) – See on Amazon (Exclusive): "The Mayhem Attack Squad set includes Chop Shop action figure that converts between robot and beetle mode and Barrage action figure that converts between robot and beetle mode. The set also includes Micromaster Wrecker Malleus Minotaurus action figure that converts between robot and hammer mode with 2 clear blast effects. Gear up for battle with the included blaster accessories. Chop Shop figure and Barrage figure feature articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Malleus Minotaurus figure has articulated arms and legs."

In other Transformers news, look for Shockwave and Grimlock figures inspired by the original Marvel comic book series to arrive in Summer 2024. A breakdown of these upcoming figures can be found below.

TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS COMIC EDITION SHOCKWAVE ($39.99): "Ruled by logic, if it is more logical for Shockwave to override Megatron and seize command of the Decepticons, he will take that chance. Inspired by the original The TRANSFORMERS comic book series, this 7-inch Shockwave action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian spaceship mode in 15 steps. With comic-accurate deco and black line hatching details, Shockwave looks like it came out of a comic book, celebrating 40 years since TRANSFORMERS robots made their comic debut in 1984. Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with the head of Optimus Prime piece that can be placed on the included display stand (display stand assembly required)."

TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS COMIC EDITION GRIMLOCK ($59.99) "Grimlock leads a team of powerful Dinobots and fights on impulse, making him one of the strongest – and most unpredictable – Autobots. Inspired by the original The TRANSFORMERS comic book series, this 8.5-inch Grimlock action figure converts from robot to T.rex mode in 22 steps. With comic-accurate deco and black line hatching details, Grimlock looks like it came out of a comic book, celebrating 40 years since TRANSFORMERS robots made their comic debut in 1984. Feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with 3 swords, double-barreled blaster and a crown accessory that can sit on the figure's head."