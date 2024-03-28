Transformers TMNT Party Wagon and Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Crossover Figures Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following their final fanstream for the Transformers 40th anniversary celebration, Hasbro opened up pre-orders for several new figures, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaborative Party Wallop set and the return of the Transformers Generations Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Ectotron as part of the festivities surrounding Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. They also launched one of the previously announced Transformers comic book figures, and Legacy United 4-pack A breakdown can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

Transformers Collaborative Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Transformers Party Wallop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon ($49.99): "The worlds of Transformers robots and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide with the Transformers x TMNT Party Wallop mash-up pack! The iconic Party Wagon from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon is now a Transformers robot! This 7-inch (17.5 cm) figure converts from robot mode to cartoon-inspired Party Wagon alt mode and features series-accurate deco and details from the classic 1987 cartoon. This pack comes with cartoon-inspired accessories including ninja swords, bo staff, nunchucks, and ninja sai to gear up the turtle brothers. It also includes 4 swappable heads and a rotating belt buckle to customize the robot as either a Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, or Raphael inspired action figure. Includes Transformers figure, 12 accessories, and instructions."

Transformers Generations Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Ectotron (Re-release) – See at Entertainment Earth ($49.99): "What do you get when you cross the iconic Ecto-1 Cadillac from the 1984 Ghostbusters movie with a Transformers robot? A converting Paranormal Investigator, called Ectotron! Commemorate 35 years of both Transformers and Ghostbusters with 1 awesome 7-inch transforming robot figure. Includes: Ectotron figure, Slimer figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.:

Transformers Generations Comic Edition Shockwave – See at Hasbro Pulse ($39.99): "Comic book Transformers bots are stepping off the page and onto collectors' shelves with Transformers Comic Edition Shockwave! Ruled by logic, if it is more logical for Shockwave to override Megatron and seize command of the Decepticons, he will take that chance. This Shockwave figure features comic-accurate deco and details, celebrating 40 years since the first Transformers comics were issued in 1984. The action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian spaceship mode and comes with the head of Optimus Prime piece that can be placed on the included display stand (display stand assembly required).Includes figure, head of Optimus Prime, display stand, and instructions."

Transformers Legacy United Versus Multipack - Target Exclusive ($79,99): "Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Multipack! Beast Wars Tarantulas 5.5-inch (14cm) action figure converts between robot mode and spider mode in 20 steps. Prime Universe Cliffjumper 5.5-inch (14cm) action figure converts between robot mode and car mode in 18 steps. G1 Universe Squeezeplay 5.5-inch (14cm) action figure converts between robot mode and beast mode in 17 steps. Cyberverse Universe Tarn 7-inch (17.5cm) action figure converts between robot mode and tank mode in 27 steps. They feature articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Includes 4 figures, 14 accessories, and instructions."

Note that Transformers Coin and Medallion Sets also launched, but sold out in a heartbeat given that they were limited to 9,995 and 5000 units respectively.