First launched in 2020, the awesome Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Earthrise Commander Sky Lynx is back for anyone that missed it the first time around. It features five modes: shuttle transport mode, Modular Battle Station mode, bird and lynx modes, and a combined bird-lynx beast mode. It also features fire-breathing and shooting-blaster effects. Pre-orders are currently live here at Entertainment Earth for $89.99 with free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22. It is slated to arrive in February 2023.

In other Transformers news, new Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures weren't the only reveals that Hasbro had on their London Comic Con 2022 schedule this past weekend. They also revealed the second wave of figures in their Transformers: EarthSpark lineup, which is based on the upcoming animated series that's set to begin streaming on Paramount+ on November 11th.

To top it all off, Hasbro revealed a handful of new Transformers Generations toys, including Holiday Optimus Prime (which appears to be inspired by holiday Star Wars figures) and Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Magnificus. You can check out details on the full Hasbro Transformers lineup for MCM London Comic Con 2022 below followed by a gallery of images.

London Comic Con 2022 Transformers Generations Reveals:

Transformers Generations Holiday Optimus Prime – $55.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "'Tis the season as Hasbro introduces the all-new Transformers Generations Holiday Optimus Prime action figure, featuring holiday-inspired deco and details, including a Santa Claus Autobot faction logo on the trailer. Holiday Optimus Prime converts from robot to licensed Volvo truck mode in 37 steps and features green-tinted windows and snowy deco details. The figure comes with multiple accessories, including a candy cane ion blaster, the Matrix of Holiday Spirit and a truck trailer that can attach in truck mode that opens to become a battle station.":

Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Magnificus – $24.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "The Transformers Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters, including the new Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Magnificus action figure. Like all Transformers Generations Selects, Magnificus can't be found in the main Transformers Generations toy line. This new figure is based on the original e-Hobby exclusive Magnificus action figure released in 2005 and can convert from robot to microscope mode in 18 steps, while also including a blaster accessory that can attach in both modes."

