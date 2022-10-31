Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection London Comic Con Pre-Order Details

MCM London Comic Con took place this past weekend, and Hasbro was there debuting yet another big wave of Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures. These figures (and a Speeder Bike vehicle) cover all corners of the Star Wars universe from films and tv to comic books and video games. All of the details can be found below followed by a gallery of images, and keep in mind that pre-orders will launch tomorrow, November 1st at 10am PT / 1pm ET sharp here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22) at checkout). Additional retailer pre-order links will be added as they become available.

In addition to the London Comic Con Black Series and Vintage Collection drops listed below, several figures in Hasbro's Black Series holiday lineup for 2022 are also expected to go up for pre-order on November 1st. You can check out all of those figures right here. You might also want to browse through other recent Star Wars Hasbro drops that include figures from their 1027 event and the Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber from Bring Home the Galaxy week 2.

Star Wars The Black Series London Comic Con Pre-Orders:

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SCAR TROOPER MIC – $27.99 (Comics)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MARA JADE – $27.99 (Novels and Comics)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DOCTOR APHRA – $27.99 (Comics)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BASTILA SHAN – $24.99 (Knights of the Old Republic)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH MALAK – $24.99 (Knights of the Old Republic)

Star Wars The Vintage Collection London Comic Con Pre-Orders: