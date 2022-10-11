Transformers: EarthSpark Full Trailer Released

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark, the upcoming animated series set to premiere on the streaming platform next month. The series brings back a number of fan-favorite characters, and introduces a new generation of Transformers who are the first to be born on their adopted homeworld of Earth. The series was teased at a panel last weekend at New York Comic Con, and that's where they first debuted the trailer.

Returning characters set to appear in Earthspark include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft.

You can see it below.

According to Paramount+'s synopsis for the series, "Transformers: EarthSpark introduces a new generation of Transformers robots called Terrans – the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth – and together with the humans who welcome them in and care for them, they'll redefine what it means to be a family."

Transformers: EarthSpark's voice cast includes Sydney Mikayla (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts), Zion Broadnax (Day Shift), Benni Latham (Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church), Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), Kathreen Khavari (Dead End: Paranormal Park), Zeno Robinson (Big City Greens), Danny Pudi (Community), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cissy Jones (The Owl House) and Diedrich Bader (Better Things). Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) created and co-executive produces the series. Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) is the executive producer, and Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president of big kids animation at Nickelodeon, developed the series for television. Nickelodeon's Mikiel Houser oversees the series as the executive in charge of production, as does Kari Rosenberg eOne.

Transformers: EarthSpark will premiere on Friday, November 11th. The first 10 episodes of the show's first season will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will debut overseas beginning in November on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon channels around the world.