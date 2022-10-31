Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2022 Pre-Order Details: New Figures Drop Tomorrow
Hasbro's lineup of holiday-themed Star Wars Black Series figures for the 2022 Christmas season was announced last month, and there have been a couple of updates since then. First off, pre-orders for the festive First Order Stormtrooper launched on October 25th here on Amazon (exclusive). The Protocol Droid also went live early here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive – free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22). The rest of the figures outlined below will launch on November 1st and November 16th
What's more, the Star Wars The Black Series Werewolf Wookiee (Halloween Edition) figure pictured above launched at Walmart Collector Con and is now available to pre-order here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $27.99. Accessories include a Halloween bucket filled with beskar that's wrapped up to look like chocolate bars. There's even a scary Bogling buddy!
The holiday Black Series holiday wave is loaded with highlights like a Mandalorian figure in the ugliest of ugly sweaters. A Wookie figure that looks like Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster from Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a gingerbread Phase II Clone Trooper, a Protocol Droid dressed like an elf, and a Scout Trooper in a Grogu sweater who is carrying the little guy in bag that we assume is for gift-giving and not for punching.
In addition to the Grogu accessory, the figures in this wave come with companions that include a Bogling, BD Droid, and a Porg. There are also various weapon accessories. Again, we have to assume that these weapons will assault their enemies with joy and friendship during the holiday season. A full breakdown of the collection can be found in the gallery below. They will be priced at $27.99 each, and the pre-order links will be updated as they become available. Stay tuned.
Not that these Christmas Star Wars Black Series figures are a sequel to the wave released in 2020. Most of the new figures were actually revealed last year, but didn't launch thanks to supply chain issues. You can keep tabs on the latest Star Wars releases from Hasbro right here.
Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber Pre-Orders Are Available Now
Star Wars The Vintage Collection: Former Walmart Exclusives On Sale Now
Star Wars Bring Home The Galaxy Week 1: Black Series and Retro Collection Pre-Orders
Hasbro 1027 Pre-Orders: Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, D&D, and More
Star Wars The Black Series Wookiee Holiday Edition
Shaggy giants like Chewbacca come from an arboreal world, the tall and commanding Wookiee species is an impressive sight to even the most jaded spacer. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale WOOKIEE (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included Porg toy and bowcaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at GameStop starting on 11/1.prevnext
Star Wars The Black Series Scout Trooper Holiday Edition
Scout Troopers were lightly armored compared with other stormtroopers, which allowed them to move more quickly and easily in a range of environments. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale SCOUT TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included Grogu in holiday-themed bag toy and blaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 1 figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available at Walmart starting on 11/1.prevnext
Star Wars The Black Series Protocol Droid Holiday Edition
Protocol droids like C-3PO are vital in smoothing differences encountered by the many farflung cultures interacting on a regular basis throughout the galaxy. Most are humanoid, like the company they keep. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale PROTOCOL DROID (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included BD droid toy and holiday scarf; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at Entertainment Earth.prevnext
Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper Holiday Edition
Clone Troopers were so symbolic of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: The Clone Wars. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale PHASE II CLONE TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included Porg toy and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney starting on 11/1.prevnext
Star Wars The Black Series Mandalorian Holiday Edition
The warrior clans of Mandalore were believed to have been wiped out ages ago, but their ways were resurrected, and with them, their legendary combat armor that was feared across the galaxy. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale MANDALORIAN WARRIOR (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included bogling toy and Amban blaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at Target starting on 11/16.prevnext
Star Wars The Black Series First Order Stormtrooper Holiday Edition
Members of this new generation of stormtroopers are trained from birth, growing up with unit designations instead of names and fed a steady diet of First Order propaganda to ensure loyalty. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included mouse droid toy and blaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre-order on Amazon 10/25 at 1PM ET.prev