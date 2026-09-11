Your Lord of the Rings Funko Collection is Incomplete Without These New Hobbit Figures

While Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is universally beloved, the same sentiment doesn’t seem to apply to his adaptation of The Hobbit. That might have something to do with trying to stretch a 320-page novel into three feature-length films (ahem). No matter your take, most Funko Pop! enthusiasts still want to add The Hobbit’s legendary characters to their collection, and now you can with a new series due out in November.

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Seven new Pops! are included in this round of pre-orders: Bilbo Baggins, Kili and Fili, Thranduil, Thorin Oakenshield, Smaug, and Azrog the Defiler. All come as singles except for Kili and Fili, who come as a set for $29.99. Six of the seven single figures retail for $14.99, while Smaug is $29.99 due to his formidable size (6 and 3/4 inches).

It is worth noting that release dates for these vary across retailers. Entertainment Earth lists the release date as November, while Amazon lists it as January 2027. Funko has it listed as “coming soon” with no release date listed, so you may have to wait until we’re closer to November to know for sure.

The Good Guys

While many Lord of the Rings fans think of Frodo as the hero of Tolkien’s epic saga, I always think of Bilbo first. I think it’s because I saw the Rankin/Bass animated adaptation as a child, long before Jackson’s trilogy was even an idea (and if you’ve never seen it, I highly recommend digging it up). This Pop! figure pays homage to Bilbo’s simple, humble-yet-handsome travel garb and perfectly captures that look of worry that he perpetually wears. And yes, that is Smaug’s treasure chest tucked under one arm. Bilbo measures 3 and 3/4 inches tall and, like the rest of this set, is a part of Funko’s Pop! Movies collection.

Bilbo’s journey wouldn’t have been the same without Kili and Fili, the young Dwarven brothers who joined Thorin Oakenshield’s company to hunt down Smaug. It was thanks to their keen eyes that the party found the Front Porch in the Misty Mountains and the Front Gate at the foot of the Lonely Mountain. Each of the two figures is four inches tall and holds detailed weapons in hand in case any trouble should come their way (as it is sure to do).

If it wasn’t for Thorin and his people being chased out of Erebor by Smaug, the company that eventually defeated the dragon might never have existed. This Pop! figure wears the magnificent armor he claims when he liberates Erebor from Smaug’s clutches. This ornate outfit is a cosplay favorite, and it’s easy to see why. Thorin is 4 inches tall and will pair nicely on your shelf with his nephews, Kili and Fili.

Thranduil is not only the ruler of the Woodland Realm in the Third Age, but the father of the famed archer Legolas. We meet him in The Hobbit when the company wanders into northern Mirkwood. The cautious Elven King is a must-have for a Lord of the Rings collector, and pairs nicely alongside his son. He’s 4 1/2 inches tall (a bit more than the others, thanks to his regal crown).

The Bad Guys

Mighty Smaug stands at the center of The Hobbit’s tale, ruling over the Lonely Mountain and greedily guarding a massive pile of gold coins. Determined to recover his homeland of Erebor, Thorin and his party confront the dragon and find its weak spot thanks to Bilbo’s use of the One Ring. As Smaug is an enormous creature, it only makes sense that this figure is larger than the rest. Smaug measures 6 and 3/4 inches tall and will make a nice centerpiece if you decide to collect all The Hobbit figures in this collection.

On a quest to destroy a dragon as legendary as Smaug, Thorin’s company was bound to meet with resistance—and they found it in Azog the Defiler, Orc chieftain of Moria. He played a much bigger role in Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy, becoming one of its main antagonists, so it makes sense he would be part of this collection. Azog is 3 and 1/2 inches tall and very bit as ugly as an orc should be.

If you’re looking to round out your Lord of the Rings Funko Pop! collection, there are more new figures available for pre-order from that trilogy, including a 6-inch Balrog, Aragorn, Samwise Gamgee, Legolas, and more. The coolest set, in my opinion, is Bilbo and a miniature version of Bag-End, which retails for $34.99 and would make a truly charming addition to any collector’s shelf.