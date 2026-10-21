How to Score the Rare Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions ETB at MSRP

Getting your hands on the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box has become pretty difficult since it was first released in January 2025 (unless you’re willing to choke up extra cash, that is). If you’re still hoping to get one, there may be a way at Best Buy.

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Amazon introduced an invite-only system for high-demand items earlier this year to try to wrangle the overflow of people hoping to score ETBs, starting with the Mega Evolution—Chaos Rising Elite Trainer Box. Now, Best Buy is also using an invite system, and you can sign in to its website and request an invite for the Scarlet & Violet Prismatic ETB now.

Pokémon – Trading Card Game: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box

Available October 22 at 10 am CT | $49.99

The Prismatic Evolutions box comes packed with boosters, limited edition cards, dice, markers, and more. Check out the full list of everything it contains below.

The Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box Includes9 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Prismatic Evolutions booster packs.

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Eevee.

65 card sleeves featuring Eevee as a Stellar Tera Pokémon.

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards.

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet—Prismatic Evolutions expansion.

6 damage-counter dice.

1 competition-legal coin-flip die.

2 plastic condition markers.

A collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized.

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live.

How do I order the Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box?

To throw your hat in the ring, head over to Best Buy and log in, then request an invite on the product page. If you’re chosen, you’ll receive an email, and you have 24 hours to purchase the product. Best Buy recommends using its app to get notifications, as 24 hours is a pretty narrow window.

While it is a chance and not a guarantee, the current state of Pokémon TCG pricing makes it worth trying for, as it’s currently selling on the aftermarket for $120-$150. One nice perk about signing up is that you’ll be notified of future releases as well, rather than having to sign up for each one individually.

Between the armies of scalpers and bots hovering around each major release, paying MSRP has become nearly impossible. Waiting in line at a physical retailer doesn’t guarantee much either—a friend of mine in the scene who queued at 5 am at a Target still didn’t get what he wanted due to people cutting in line. It’s rough out here in the Pokestreets, y’all.