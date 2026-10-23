Pokémon TCG Delta Reign Pre-Orders: Where to Find Stock and Best Prices

With the release of Pokémon TCG’s Delta Reign in just two weeks, players are vibrating with excitement to take the newest expansion for a spin. Pre-orders for the collection are already open, but many retailers are already sold out, and some of the ones that aren’t are already listing inflated prices.

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If you haven’t secured your order yet and are considering camping out for the release day on November 6, you still have some options before showing up to Walmart bleary-eyed at 3 a.m. Of course, your best possible bet to secure some or all of the release is to order online and show up for release day events, but if you can’t do both, at least you’ll know what paths you can take.

What is Pokémon TCG Delta Reign?

Delta Reign is the sixth main expansion for Pokémon TCG and features between 135 and 140 cards in total. This includes cards from the Japanese Storm Emeralda expansion and related Japanese ex Starter Sets.

The highlight of the expansion is the addition of a new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, Mega Rayquaza ex. This card was previously featured in XY—Roaring Skies and XY—Ancient Origins. You also get Mega Golurk ex, Mega Malamar ex, and Mega Golisopod ex.

The expansion also introduces Legendary Stadiums, a new mechanic that allows players to play Stadium cards together as a matched pair. These pairs have combined illustrations, making them look especially cool when played. If you find a Legendary Stadium in one of the booster packs, it comes with both halves.

Over 35 of the cards in Pokémon and Trainer cards in the expansion feature special illustrations. You can also find some ultra rare cards and new Supporter cards (such as Aarune and Zenia’s Trust).

There are several items to choose from, including Standard booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes (ETBs), Pokémon Center Exclusive ETBs, and Build & Battle Boxes.

Where to Pre-Order Pokémon TCG Delta Reign

If you want to stay up to date on market prices while you shop, we recommend using TCG Player to monitor, as it’s the best source of regularly updated information.

GameStop

At this point in the pre-order process, one retailer still has pre-orders open at MSRP: GameStop. As of this writing, you can grab all the items below. You can also get small discounts on these prices if you’re a member of GameStop’s Pro program.

Best Buy

Best Buy has some items listed that show as coming soon. Best Buy uses a product reservation system where you can request an invitation, which enters you into a lottery to purchase the product. If you win, you have a 24-hour window to buy the item. If you’d like early access to these drops, Best Buy gives that to members of its My Best Buy Plus program, which costs $29.99 and comes with a slew of perks, including free 2-day shipping.

The window for these invites has already passed for Delta Reign, but if you want to keep an eye on the listings in case any come back in stock on or after November 6, here they are.

Walmart

Walmart has listings up for all the products from Delta Reign except single boosters, but most listings have inflated prices. But if you’re willing to pay more to secure the cards, the option is there.

Amazon

Amazon ran its Delta Reign pre-order in October, so sadly it’s too late to shop for that one. There are still products listed on its site, but prices are all above MSRP or sold out. The only one you can pre-order is the Booster Display Box at $238.88, which is from a reseller.