The Odyssey Collector’s Editions Revealed: Inside Christopher Nolan’s Massive Boxset and 4K Steelbook

Christopher Nolan earned the rare privilege of delivering one of the year’s highest-grossing films with The Odyssey. Now, the nearly three-hour film is coming out in physical form, and the Premium Giftset edition is truly a beauty to behold. If you don’t have room to display all the collectibles, there’s also a Limited Edition Steelbook, a Blu-ray edition, and a DVD edition, so take your pick.

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The Odyssey Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook

Releases November 17, 2026 | $39.99

While The Odyssey Premium Giftset is the star of the show here, the Steelbook edition is no slouch. The packaging is stunning, with Agamemnon’s helmet in profile against a foggy blue background. Inside, the art shows the Ship of Odysseus and the Greek King’s fellow travelers.

This edition of The Odyssey spans three discs: one 4K Ultra HD, one Blu-ray, and one dedicated to special features. It’s perfect for behind-the-scenes junkies (ahem, me), as it features 12 in-depth segments personally overseen by Nolan himself. There are interviews with him and the cast and crew about the creation of the film and what it was like to bring one of the most epic stories of all time to life.

The Odyssey Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Premium Giftset

Releases November 17, 2026 | $299.99

If the Steelbook edition of The Odyssey is for the fans, this version is for the collector. It comes in a classy black box with gold lettering and features a different Steelbook case than the other edition. It also comes with a certificate of authenticity and a placard.

In my opinion, the most exciting item is the hardcover book Filming the Odyssey. Not to be confused with the $295 Insight Editions version, this version is exclusive to the Premium Giftset. There is a version with a different cover on sale on Amazon for $60.99 if you prefer to purchase the book separately.

In our review of the film, ComicBook.com’s Nicole Drum calls it “Christopher Nolan’s most ambitious” and says it’s “as essential a masterpiece as the myth it adapts.” Praise doesn’t get much better than that, so if you missed seeing it in the theater, you won’t have long to wait before you can take it all in at home.