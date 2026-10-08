Upgrade Your Tabletop RPG Night With These New D&D x World of Warcraft Dice Sets

As long as you’re going to play a game that requires dice, you may as well own a set that gives you a happy little spark in your soul when you dump them out of their velvet bag. And if you’re a longtime fan of either Dungeons & Dragons or World of Warcraft (or, dare I say it, both), this upcoming release from the folks at Sirius Dice is going to light your fire.

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This new collection includes two blind-pack Treasure Packs, For the Horde and For the Alliance Adventure Dice Sets, mini Dice Cups with character themes, and a massive d20 that features an Orc Grunt and a Human Footman inside. There are also additional class- and character-themed sets coming at a later date.

Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft Adventure Dice Sets

Releases November 2027 | $39.99

These officially licensed sets can be purchased in two versions: For the Alliance (blue) and For the Horde (red). The For the Alliance set has gold detailing and befits the regal bearing of the faction it’s inspired by. The For the Horde set favors dark details and a battle-worn appearance, ideal to represent the motley crew of the Horde.

Each set includes seven polyhedral dice: d4, d6, d8, d10, d12, d20, and percentile. Naturally, each also comes in a box emblazoned with the crest of its faction. These dice sets are real beauties, and you can pre-order them now. Sirius says more Adventure Dice sets are coming in Spring 2027.

Sirius hasn’t uploaded product images for the other items in the line yet, but we’ll update our story as soon as it does. However, some items are open for pre-order, so we’ll go over those as well.

Next up in this line are the Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft Mini Dice Cups. These are a blind box release, and each contains a random World of Warcraft character with a premium finish (metallic or stone-like textures). Each cup contains a matching set of seven miniature RPG dice that are color-coordinated to the character on the cup. At just $19.99, these are a great addition to your backpack, just in case you forget your large dice. They come out in Summer 2027.

As we mentioned earlier, the Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft Treasure Pack – Icons of Azeroth is also included in this drop. Each of these blind boxes retails for $19.99 and contains one premium themed dice set and a handy silicone storage case. Collectors also have a chance to pull a common, rare, or ultra-chase with this set. These are slated for a March 2027 release. While they have a listing on Sirius’ website, they can’t be pre-ordered just yet, so keep an eye out.

We left the best for last: the Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft Collectibles Gargantuan d20. This massive die is made of clear resin and depicts a fierce battle between an Orc Grunt and a Human Footman on the inside. At 55 millimeters, it can still be used in gameplay, so it’s not just for show. This one is $54.99 and can be pre-ordered on the Sirius website now.

More Dungeons & Dragons From Sirius Dice

While these collectibles are brand-new and won’t be out for months, Sirius has released other items in its D&D line that you can buy now, including minis, character class-themed Adventure Dice, and a Mists of Ravenloft collaboration series. We’ve highlighted a few of our faves from these releases to check out below.